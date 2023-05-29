Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia is being slammed on social media for promising that the One Student One Laptop initiative launched last year would be implemented this year

Many on social media feel the promise by the vice president at the 60th-anniversary celebrations of Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School insults the intelligence of Ghanaians

Some commentators said the promise by Dr Bawumia on May 27, 2023, cannot be true because the country was currently in an economic turmoil

A textbook-for-laptops initiative by the government which was announced by vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend has triggered a storm of critical comments on social media.

Speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School Dr Bawumia announced that government will soon roll out the initiative that would wipe out traditional textbooks for senior high school students.

File photo captures students using a laptop (L) and vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia.

Source: Facebook

The initiative was launched in 2021, however, during the event on Saturday, May 27, 2023, the vice president reiterated that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration remains focused on ensuring that the initiative is implemented across the country.

"The minister for education has also assured me that this year, we will start the replacement of textbooks with laptops which have textbooks embedded inside...with past questions, lesson plans...to help the teachers and the students," vice president Dr Bawumia said.

Social media roasts Dr Bawumia over 'One Student One Laptop'

Although a few Ghanaians on social media praised the initiative as novel and groundbreaking, many others thought differently, calling the initiative populist and extravagant.

Others also expressed the view that the initiative would be capital-intensive and the government currently does not have the money to spend on laptops for senior high students.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below.

@Amegaxi tweeted on Sunday, May 28, 2023, with the following views:

"This seems a bit unnecessary and sounds very expensive. A Library with computers makes more sense than individual laptops. We really need to stop these money-draining initiatives that we never think through properly."

@AduaAduaeugene1 said Bawumia was just saying things that the government won't be able to fulfil. He wrote:

"Talk is cheap; more than 2 years after this government forcefully deducted monies from the salaries of teachers for laptops government claims are subsidized Ask how many teachers have received those laptops?"

@AndreaYankah said:

"With the lack of consistent electricity yeah. Ok big man."

@BenopaOnyx1 also stated:

"Bawumia thinks Ghanaians are so daft. Well, people applauded so he’s right smh."

Popular journalist Captain Smart of @onua951fm also slammed the vice president for making comments that, according to him, insult the intelligence of Ghanaians.

