Ben South has purchased a brand new Honda Civic and a large piece of land in Kasoa after his success in skit-making increased in the past year

The popular Kumasi-based content creator shared his plans to put up his own home and relocate from Kumasi, a statement that sparked reactions

His comments had many Kumasi-based Ghanaians questioning why he was leaving the city, which made him, with many lamenting that many Kumasi-based stars move away after success

Popular Ghanaian content creator Ben South has purchased a brand-new 2023 Honda Civic Touring and a large piece of land in Kasoa. The skit maker, who gained significant success in the past year, described the car as an excellent ride.

Ben South announced plans to build a home on the Kasoa property and relocate from Kumasi. His statement sparked reactions online, with many Kumasi residents expressing disappointment. Some criticised the trend of Kumasi-based stars moving away after becoming successful.

Ben South's success in skit-making

Ben South's popularity increased after he was featured in Sarkodie's No Sir video, where he created a short skit for the rapper. The visualiser, which was released on YouTube in December 2024 before Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, gained over 100,000 views in under two hours. It also featured socialite and video vixen Sheena Gakpe.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Ben South shared details about his collaboration with Sarkodie. He said the rapper's team gave him a substantial financial package for his role in the visualiser.

Ben South criticised over Kasoa relocation plans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ElectroHubb said:

"Everyone wants to stay in Accra o."

MC_Mahama reacted:

"Wei anka ogu so y3 nurse ah anka bicycle kraa onni bi😂🤣 nursing adwuma yi de3 agye Nyame."

aAshkon said:

"One thing I don’t like about our peoples is that they make money they move to Accra."

GENIUS commented:

"U can't compare Kumasi to Accra cus they are all moving to Accra."

kwame opoku agyemang said:

"I am proud of this guy. The lady left and felt she has take her glory always and the guy is left to decay."

MC_Mahama said:

New_Gyapong218 said:

"Don’t build in Kasoa ooo please."

