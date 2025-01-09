Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running in the New Year, scoring in his maiden game for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo's penalty strike against Al Okhdood takes his career tally to 917 goals as he chases the dizzying figure of 1000

His strike also means the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored a goal every season since the 2002/03 campaign

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time ringing in the New Year, marking his first goal of 2025 with a clinical penalty.

The 39-year-old, who approaches his 40th birthday next month, showcased his signature composure as he converted from the spot to shift the momentum in favour of the Knights of Najd.

Ronaldo opens 2025 account with penalty goal

The sequence unfolded after Godwin Saviour gave the opposition an early lead. Al-Nassr's response came through Sadio Mané, who restored parity, setting the stage for Ronaldo’s decisive strike.

His penalty not only put his side ahead but also underscored his relentless consistency in front of goal.

After netting the goal in exquisite fashion, Ronaldo wheeled away in joy before pulling off his trademark 'Siuu' celebration amid loud cheers from the Al-Awwal Park.

This latest effort brings Ronaldo's tally for the current campaign to 11 and raises his overall count in the Saudi Pro League to an impressive 60 goals since his arrival in Riyadh in January 2023.

Beyond the numbers, his ability to deliver under pressure remains a cornerstone of his enduring success.

According to Livescore, Ronaldo’s goal continues a remarkable streak: he has scored in every calendar year since 2002.

Spanning an incredible 24 years, this feat reflects his longevity and adaptability across leagues, teams, and footballing eras.

For Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s influence remains pivotal. His leadership and knack for finding the net are integral to the team’s aspirations, both domestically and on the continental stage.

Ronaldo, Mane lead Al-Nassr to comeback win

Meanwhile, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane put the icing on the cake with a well-timed header late in the game to seal victory for Al-Nassr.

The win moves the Knights of Najd to third place after 14 games, level on points (28) with newly promoted Al Qadisiya, who have played fewer games.

What lies ahead?

Ronaldo, Mane, and the rest of the Al-Nassr squad hope the win against Okhdood marks the start of a string of good results as they seek to challenge early pacesetters Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

Up next is an away trip to Al Taawon on January 17.

Neymar defends Ronaldo's Ligue 1 remarks

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Neymar Junior’s defence of Cristiano Ronaldo's contentious remarks about the French Ligue 1.

The former PSG icon echoed Ronaldo’s sentiment, asserting that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1 in quality.

Both players, celebrated for their illustrious careers in Europe, have transitioned to the Middle East as they approach the latter stages of their playing days.

