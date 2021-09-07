John Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

He said Akufo-Addo has made the elections a life and death situation because of his use of the forces he has enrolled in the security agencies

Mahama said the NDC has learnt its lessons from what happened during the 2020 election and will be extra vigilant the next time

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces whom he enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercing and other acceptable things will leave you wondering.

Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

“You see some Military and police officers and ask whether these are indeed officers. They wear earrings and all sort of things and you can’t tell whether this is a police officer or a soldier.We know they have infiltrated the security with some of their people," he said.

Former President Mahama said the NDC has learnt its lessons from what happened during the 2020 election.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” he said.

Voting for NPP will spell doom

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghana will face several problems if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not voted out of power in 2024 general elections.

According to him, the public purse will be dissipated beyond imagination if the mandate of the NPP is renewed again by Ghanaians in 2024.

He added that anything short of that will spell doom for Ghana.

