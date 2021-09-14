An unhappy parent has decided to take action by suing a class teacher for cutting his daughter's hair without permission

A recent publication by BBC has it that a school teacher finds herself in a Ghc6 million ($1 million) trouble after cutting the hair of one of her students without seeking permission from the parents first.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, the father of the 7-year-old girl, is suing on the basis that, the constitutional right of his daughter has been violated.

The school district in Mount Pleasant argued that the teacher had broken school policy but it was not racially influenced.

Father files Ghc60 Million Lawsuit After School Teacher cuts Child's hair

The teacher was therefore punished but was allowed to keep her job at Ganiard Elementary School, BBC reported.

The father of Jurnee Hoffmeyer shared a full account of what led to the lawsuit, saying his daughter came back from school one day with the hair on one side of her head gone.

According to him, a classmate had used scissors to cut Jurnee's long curly hair on the school bus.

Jurnee got back from school two days later with the other part of her hair trimmed.

Asking their child what happened, Jimmy said he found out Jurnee's class teacher cut the hair on the other side to even it out without asking for permission from them.

