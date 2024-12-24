A brilliant young Ghanaian man has bagged a first-class degree at the end of his academic journey

Joshua Niiquaye Abbosey, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, opened up about the good, bad and bitter sides of his academic journey

Joshua wants to further his education and seeks a scholarship to study abroad

A young Ghanaian man, Joshua Niiquaye Abbosey, has achieved a remarkable academic feat.

Joshua, affectionately known as Ganyobi Niiquaye, is among the recent graduates of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC-GIJ).

He pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and bagged a first-class at the end of his academic journey with a CGPA of 3.67.

Brilliant young man rejoices over his achievement

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ganyobi, the second born of three children, expressed his deep sense of fulfilment.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of fulfilment, knowing that this moment is the culmination of my dreams, hard work, and strategic efforts," he said.

I'm humbled by the realisation that my vision has become a reality, and I acknowledge the divine guidance and providence that have played a significant role in this achievement," he added.

The journey had not been all rosy

The young man acknowledged his numerous challenges during his academic journey, particularly the demanding schedule that required him to balance weekend studies with his career as a Presenter, SDG 6 Advocate, and Fashion Influencer.

"Balancing my weekend studies with the demands of attending interviews and events on weekends proved to be a significant hurdle," he shared.

"Moreover, absorbing and processing vast amounts of information within a condensed timeframe required intense focus and mental discipline."

Joshua seeks support to study abroad

During his interview with YEN.com.gh, Joshua opened up about his dreams and aspirations.

The young man intends to further his education but wants to do so abroad. Therefore, he's seeking a scholarship to enable him to do so.

