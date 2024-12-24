John Dramani Mahama has vowed to revive boxing when his government assumes power on January 7, 2025

The president-elect made the pledge at his son Sharaf Mahama's Ultimate Legacy Night at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Sharaf, the son of the former president and CEO of Legacy Rise Sport, was pleased with his father gracing the occasion

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has set his sights on reigniting the nation's storied boxing tradition.

Speaking at the Ultimate Legacy Night, a boxing showcase organised by his son, Sharaf Mahama, the former president, now president-elect, pledged to restore the sport to its former prominence.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has vowed to revive Ghana's fallen boxing fortunes when he assumes office. Photo credit: @sharafmahama/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The Christmas edition of the Ultimate Legacy fight night, held on December 22, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, was a spectacle that brought boxing fans together.

Ghanaweb noted that Mahama’s arrival was met with rousing applause, with the entire arena rising to acknowledge his presence.

The event featured an array of bouts that underscored Ghana's deep-rooted talent in the sport.

Mahama vows to revive boxing

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Mahama reiterated his commitment to diversifying Ghana's sporting focus, often dominated by football.

“We love football, but football is not the only sport,” he remarked. “We will recapture boxing’s glory days.”

His remarks highlighted the need to rekindle the golden era when Ghanaian fighters like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey dominated the global stage.

He also promised to push for the completion of key infrastructure projects at the Bukom Boxing Arena, further demonstrating his resolve to elevate the sport, Max.com reports.

Sharaf's Ultimate Legacy night

The fight night delivered thrilling contests, with young talents demonstrating the depth of boxing's grassroots development.

Bukom Banku’s son, Abu Kamoko, nicknamed "Ambitious Tilapia," delivered a stunning fifth-round knockout against Daniel Bawa.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Samuel Takyi showcased his class with a third-round knockout of Odalai Lamptey in their lightweight encounter.

These performances underscored the promise of Ghana's next generation of fighters, who, with proper investment and support, could follow in the footsteps of the country's boxing legends.

Sharaf Mahama’s role in promoting boxing

Sharaf Mahama, the event's organiser, has taken significant steps to ensure boxing remains in the limelight.

His efforts to create platforms for young fighters not only highlight his passion for the sport but also echo his father's broader vision for its revival.

Mahama's leadership and the future of sports

With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) poised to return to power, Mahama’s election signals potential shifts in sports policy.

His administration is expected to prioritise boxing alongside football, ensuring equitable development of various disciplines.

As the president-elect prepares to assume office, the commitment to restoring boxing's golden era offers hope for athletes, fans, and stakeholders eager to see Ghana reclaim its place as a powerhouse in the ring.

Asamoah Gyan reacts after John Mahama's win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan shared his reaction to John Mahama’s win in the December election.

The iconic striker urged Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC government, emphasising the importance of unity for the nation’s progress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh