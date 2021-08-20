Ama Ghana is a midwife who delivers babies at her home in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region

The 64-year-old woman revealed that she has delivered over forty babies from instructions that came to her in a dream

Ama Ghana sat for an interview with media personality Jessica Opare-Saforo to share how she has helped to save lives in her community

A 64-year-old midwife, Ama Ghana, who has delivered over 40 babies from instructions she received in a dream, has shared her story of how she helped saved lives in her community.

Born in 1957, Ama Ghana lives in a town in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, and has been instrumental in child care delivery despite not having a formal education in the field.

In an interview with the ace radio presenter Jessica Opare-Saforo, Ama Ghana stated that she has even lost count of the number of children she helped deliver.

Offering her services

Asked if she is one of those called upon to deliver babies in the town, she said:

''I deliver babies of pregnant women who don't make it to t he hospital. When I arrive, I prepare the babies so their mothers can take them to the hospital. In my entire community, I'm the only one who delivers pregnant women'' she said, claiming ''all the midwives have passed away.''

According to Ama Ghana, it's hard for her to keep track of the numbers, ''but she's helped deliver at least 40 babies, and only one baby died. The rest are all alive.''

Delivering babies for free

Born into a family of midwives, she believes her natural ability to deliver babies is a gift from God, hence, she does not charge mothers in her community for her services.

''I ensure that they provide me with soap, antiseptics, and methylated spirit to sanitise my hands ... If my sister's daughter's give birth, there's no way I can charge them for my services unless they want to give me a token themselves,'' she said.

Ama Ghana revealed the night she got to know that she was going to be a midwife.

Watch the video below:

