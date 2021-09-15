Prince and Anne, a beautiful looking couple in Ghana is set to tie the knot on October 9 after dating for 7 years

According to Prince, although the two of them have been together for years, they have never slept together

Social media users have been reacting to the heartwarming love story with interesting comments

An amazing Ghanaian young man simply identified as Prince and his finance Anne have indicated that they have dated for seven good years.

The couple has announced their wedding that is scheduled to take place October 9, 2021, mentioning that they have never touched each other after all these years together.

Popular Twitter influencer SikaOfficial, who made the story public on his Twitter handle congratulated the couple, particularly the man, on the proud feat.

His words were:

"According to Prince, he dated Anne for 7 years without sex and they are getting married next month. Congrats Prince, you are the man".

Interesting social media comments

Why many would expect social media users to celebrate the couple for remaining chaste, a lot of the comments shared were rather critiques

@Barracksjollof hilariously said:

7yrs without sex? Ad3n ibi online relationship anaa?

@Benself5 made a serious statement:

Not saying it should happen but what if the two get married and the guy ein stick nor dey stand what she go do?

@I_Am_Winter commented:

7 years without sex doesn’t mean neither of them smashed elsewhere. Have sex guys don’t stress yourself

See the post with pictures below

