Lil Win gave a tour of the new preschool he has built as part of his Great Minds International School and encouraged parents to bring their wards

While Kwadwo Nkansah toured the building, the children were in the classroom studying and started calling him using his stage name, Lil Win

The adorable moment amused many netizens who found it funny and also praised Lil Win on social media for putting up such a beautiful structure

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in real life as Lil Win, has unveiled a new preschool at his Great Minds International School.

The Ghanaian actor and comedian gave a tour of the facility and encouraged parents to enrol their children there.

Lil Win tours his new school building as the children call his name. Photo source: officiallilwin

Source: TikTok

During the tour, preschoolers who were in class at the time excitedly recognised Lil Win and called him by his stage name.

He showed off the various facilities in the preschool and mentioned that more construction was underway to expand the school and add new amenities.

Many netizens found the moment between him and the preschoolers amusing and praised him for building such a beautiful structure.

Lil Win started Great Minds International School in 2019. In earlier interviews, he shared that his motivation to build the school came from his educational struggles.

He said he dropped out of school in class six due to challenges with reading and writing and having to repeat classes multiple times.

Now successful, Lil Win said he wanted to leave a lasting legacy. He explained that while material possessions like houses and cars only benefitted him personally, a school would provide long-term benefits to the wider community.

Lil Win's new school building sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Lil Win's school tour.

Khemikals said:

"This school looks like my dream house ooo🤩 Buh the kids are enjoying ooo bra Kwadwo 🤩God bless you for doing this."

user Cash man 748387885613 wrote:

"This man also one of the nation builder he don't want to enjoy alone God bless you."

Bambino said:

"I swear this man wise rough, because he couldn’t go to school see how he is helping people aaaaaah God richly bless you lil win."

KWADWO EVANS🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 said:

"ADOM NYAME NSA ANO NHYIRA 🤗🤗🤗💯 ADOM NYAME NHYIRA YEN OOOO."

Kokofu Mmeranteɛ-hene commented:

"Kwadwo you’re doing great job but I think your drive way is too short for fire trucks 🚒 can go inside in case of emergency."

HARRYKAY said:

"You've really shows that (English can't put food on your table) But hard work well done boss."

Cosmos Kuuyong commented:

"God bless you 4 your good hart one day one day i will take my daughter there my unty is at ahenkro she is ahenkro dagati chief lady my daughter is still 3 years."

Lil Win fixes roads in neighbourhood

Lil Win also impressed Ghanaians with his good work after recently fixing the road in his mother's neighbourhood.

YEN.com.gh also reported that the actor, who built a house for his mother, recently had the road paved with concrete.

Many Ghanaians commended him for doing good for the community and for preparing a home for his mother.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh