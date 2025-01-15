Ibrahim Mahama's fleet of cars, in a video, was spotted in the compound of a big house that is rumoured to be his

The businessman's wealthy associates also stood beside their cars in the compound as they waited for him

Numerous Toyota Land Cruisers, Lexus V8s, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, and other cars were parked in the compound

Ibrahim Mahama, renowned Ghanaian businessman and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, has courted attention after a video of his rumoured large fleet of cars surfaced on social media.

Over the years, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dzata Cement Limited has earned the reputation of owning an impressive fleet of expensive cars and other luxurious properties.

Ibrahim Mahama has often been spotted publicly cruising in multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and many BMWs.

In addition to the expensive cars, the wealthy businessman boasts an enviable fleet of private jets. He recently added a new aircraft to his collection.

In addition to his luxury cars and jet collection, Ibrahim Mahama was recently spotted riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, which costs over GH¢400,000. The CEO of Engineers and Planners also actively participates in car shows in Accra.

Ibrahim Mahama's fleet of cars goes viral

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some friends of Ibrahim Mahama were spotted awaiting his presence in the compound of a big plush house.

The individuals engaged in friendly conversations in front of a large fleet of expensive cars assembled in the house's massive compound.

Numerous Toyota Land Cruisers, Lexus V8s, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, and other saloon cars were parked in the compound as they continued waiting to troop outside with Ibrahim Mahama.

Below is the video of the fleet of cars parked in the compound of the house:

Ibrahim Mahama's cars stir reactions

The video of Ibrahim Mahama's fleet of cars parked in the big compound of his house triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Ahiave Kwashigah Isaac commented:

"Ah, Mahama's car is there. Oh, the vehicle belongs to Ibrahim Mahama. Ah Npp paa."

Kwame Senyo said:

"Are these not the cars the president is using?"

Ojogbaa Sane commented:

"Ibrahim Mahama gifted that bulletproof Toyota car to JM."

Meek said:

"He came to power to pump all Ghana money into his brother's account. These four years dier, we are dead. Contracts over contracts."

READYNOW34 commented:

"That is one of the cars our president Mahama is using and some people started saying that he is spending GH money. Hmm."

Dinspirer said:

"I wonder about the tasks on his desk every day. It is mostly people's burdens. May God strengthen him always."

Adomba GH commented:

"I pray to meet this man one day, to help me in this poultry business."

Emma said:

"My love for Ibrahim is too much."

Nicholasasiedu471 commented:

"Money dey talk 💋💋."

Lastbaby Bengazii said:

"And Kennedy Agyapomg is comparing himself to this guy?"

Kofi Job's new car acquisitions trend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Kumasi-based road contractor Kofi Job Gyebi's expensive car acquisitions made social media headlines.

His fleet included a BMW XM, a Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes AMG Brabus GLE 800, a Range Rover Mansory LWB, and a Merc G63 AMG.

A video on social media showed Kofi Job's close associate inspecting the new cars as he toured the businessman's mansion, attracting numerous reactions.

