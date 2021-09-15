NAM1's young son, Jedidiah, has turned a year older today, September 15, 2021

The businessman has taken to social media to show off the boy who has grown in a fine boy

Followiers of NAM1 on social media have joined in wishing the boy well

The CEO of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, is a happy man.

The businessman's little son, known as Jedidiah, has turned a year older today, September 15, 2021.

In celebration of the birthday, NAM1 has taken to social media to share photos of his boy.

In the first photo, the little boy is seen dressed in a white over a pair of jeans trousers. The boy matched his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Standing straight, NAM1's son had his left hand inside his pocket and he looked so handsome in his pose.

From the photo, NAM1's son has grown into a fine young boy comparing to his past photos as a toddler.

The other photos showed images of the biblical ark of covenant

Sharing the photos, NAM1 prayed for God's spirti and presence to be in the life of his forever.

"Happy birthday son. You shall forever partake in the Davidic Covenant. For the rest of your days on earth, God’s spirit and presence shall never depart from you, regardless!❤️, " he said.

Birthday wishes

NAM1's post has generated a lot of wishes from his followers for the boy.

kalybos1 said:

"Happy Birthday to the young King ."

silent_ears77 said:

"Happy birthday son."

dee_god2 said:

"Big man ❤️❤️God bless your new age."

dherbysister said:

"Happy birthday to him."

afia_brempomaa said:

"Happy birthday pee ."

pkayyeboah said:

"Ei Nam gets vibes ..Happy birthday champ ..and thanks NANA APPIAH for the PBOY sortment happening on the low …."

NAM1 says Menzgold owes him too

A few weeks ago, NAM1 was in the news for replying a supposed customer of Menzgold after he accosted him.

The man had asked the businessman to pay up his locked up funds but he quickly replied that he also had his money locked up in the embattled gold dealership company.

He however assured the man that he was going to get paid provided he genuinely had his money locked up.

