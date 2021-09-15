Actress and media personality, Afia Schwar, has insulted her former boss, Delay

She called Delay a barren, and disappointed woman for gossiping about her

Afia Schwar said she is aware of a politician sleeping with Delay for a car

She threatened to release the name and other details of the said politician if Delay goes ahead to mention her name again

Delay in known to have made Afia popular following the series "Afia Schwarzenegger"

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has dished out some bad words for Delay in their fresh feud.

In a video sighted by YEN.com,gh, an incensed Afia Schwar accused Delay of mentioning her name in a bad way somewhere.

In retaliation, Afia Schwar threatened to expose some dubious affairs of Delay if she ever mentioned her name in that bad light again.

A collage of Delay and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, Delay slept with one politician in 2015 in exchange for a car she went to pick from a showroom.

Afia Schwar claimed that the said politician sought permission from her before allowing Delay to go for the car.

She also called Delay unprintable names, including that she is the head of all barren women.

Her video has garnered some responses with some people saying her choice of words, with some saying she does not look nice when she quarrels.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

trudygert9gmail.com6: “Dis is bad,when u don't quarrel u look beautiful.”

sarkodie885: “But u look like shatta wale ooh.”

louisstonzil: “U are disgracing women in the world.”

antwi6784: “Delay in trouble.”

empress639: “ I hate when u fight I love you when you dance with pena pls.”

Calling Delay a barren woman

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Afia has called Delay a barren woman.

In 2016, Afia called Delay a barren woman and ordered her to shut up when mothers were speaking.

Some people chastised Afia for being ungratef for he very one who brought her into the limelight by giving her a role in a television series which name Afia Schwar bears till now.

Source: Yen Newspaper