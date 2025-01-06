Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Ayaana has completed a 250-kilometre walk from Kumasi to Accra

The businessman began his journey on January 4, 2025, and reached Accra on Sunday, January 5, 2025

However, many Ghanaians on social media seemed surprised that Alhaji Ayaana could complete a 250-kilometre walk in less than 48 hours

Alhaji Ayaana, a Ghanaian philanthropist and businessman, has completed his walk from Kumasi to Accra ahead of President-elect John Mahama's inauguration.

The 65-year-old Tamale-based businessman embarked on the journey to show support for former President John Mahama following his re-election during the Saturday, December 7, presidential poll.

Alhaji Ayaana, a Ghanaian philanthropist and businessman, completes walk from Kumasi to Accra ahead of Mahama's inauguration. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & UGC.

Alhaji Ayaana, who began his journey a few days ago, reportedly reached Accra on Sunday evening, January 5, 2025, less than 48 hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect.

Earlier reports suggested that the businessman travelled by car from Tamale to Kumasi and then continued on foot from the Ashanti regional capital to Accra, covering a distance of 250 kilometres.

The philanthropist reportedly lodged at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel upon arriving in Accra on Sunday.

Alhaji Ayaana's first symbolic journey

This latest walk is not the first time Alhaji Ayaana has embarked on such a symbolic journey.

In 1997, the businessman embarked on a similar walk to commemorate late former President Rawling's swearing-in ceremony.

Again, in 1999 Alhaji Ayaana completed a 16-kilometre walk in Tamale on Independence Day to promote national unity and healthy living.

Netizens react to Alhaji Ayaana's symbolic walk

A video shared on X by @eddie_wrt captured the moment Alhaji Ayaana arrived in Accra, with police and an ambulance escorting him.

The video shared on X garnered a wave of reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@GhDevMe said:

"Two days to reach the region? If I'm lazy, 4 days minimum. Bye bye STC, I have a cheaper, healthier, and fun option now."

@AbdulRaufIbra20 also said:

"NDC is back to power and Ayana is back again to continue from where he stopped the last time. We have already warned our people to stay away from this man."

@booolu24 also wrote:

"What kind of play is this, 2025 be a serious year, wey you start Dey fanfool this early in the year? Kizaa to Nkwakwa sef nbs walking. 2 days to Accra dier someway o."

@miztaOpinion commented:

"Day 2 and he is already in Accra. I thought it’ll take him a month. But did the people around him also walk to Accra."

Tinubu to grace Mahama's swearing-in

