Akorfa, a Ghanaian woman, travelled to the UK to join her husband, bringing a wide range of Ghanaian food items and groceries

She also packed essentials like winter clothing, toiletries, and a laptop battery to ensure they had everything they needed

Several netizens commented and asked Akorfa how she preserved the food items, mainly so they could do the same

A Ghanaian woman travelled from Ghana to the United Kingdom to meet her husband, and she packed several Ghanaian items to take along with her.

Akorfa shared a video showing all the items she travelled with when she unpacked after arriving in the UK.

In an Instagram video, Akorfa showed that she took foodstuffs like green sauce, kenkey, shito, Kivo pepper, groundnut paste, pepper, banku, beans, plantain chips, and Neat Fufu.

Other foods she took are cinnamon sticks, Nescafe, Kivo spices, kokonte, lemon, lime, honey, Milo, cassava dough, corn dough, bread, waakye leaves, ginseng, milk and Maggie cubes.

Akorfa added other groceries like alata samina, phone chargers and screen protectors, laptop battery, Asanka, Yesu mogya ointment, cashew nuts, toothpaste, face masks, winter jacket, and hair brush.

The number of items Akorfa took along to the UK means she and her husband will have enough Ghanaian items to enjoy for a long while.

In the comments section, some asked her to teach them how to preserve the foods so they could also deploy similar preservation methods when they travel. Others asked her why she took certain things, like the ‘Yesu mogya’ ointment.

Netizens react to borga packing Ghanaian items

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by Akorfa on Instagram. Read them below:

Rhoberry asked:

“Madam .. what is the ginseng for ? 🤔”

_dimps1 said:

“It’s the Yesu mogya ointment for me 😂.”

Pri_e_a asked:

“How do you preserve the kenkey and for how long? When I refrigerate mine, it gets flaky. Tips to share please?”

Simply.sikansuo wrote:

“Tom Brown , fanyogo, Sobolo leaves more local spices, tiger nut (atadwe).”

A_korfa responded:

“@simply.sikansuo next time I’ll add the sobolo leaves and tiger nuts. But I brought Tom Brown o. I forgot to add it to the video.”

Simply.sikansuo said:

“Also shea butter, abonike and mogyaduro 😂.”

A_korfa responded:

“@simply.sikansuo If you try the yesu mogya ointment I got, I doubt you’ll ever use abonike. The ointment is super hot and good.”

