A video of Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei Duah addressing the victims of the Kantamanto fire in his church has surfaced

In the viral video, the renowned preacher asked card-bearing members of the church who had lost their goods to the fire to submit their details to the church

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended the pastor in the comments section

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center, has vowed to support members of his church affected by the Kantamanto fire.

Kantamanto was recently ravaged by a fierce fire, leaving many who sold second-hand clothing and other goods at the market devastated and facing severe financial losses.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah asks victims of Kantamanto fire to submit their details. Image source: Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating online, the popular preacher asked card-bearing church members who were victims of the disaster to submit their details to the church.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah noted that the church council would hold an emergency meeting to discuss the matter and see how well the church can support the affected members.

His comments were received with loud applause and cheers from the church members, who were impressed by his desire to help.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Adom Kyei Duah

Netizens who saw the video of Stephen Adom Kyei promising to extend help to the victims of the Kantamanto fire incident were delighted. Many hailed him in the comments section of the post.

@lambertcato wrote:

"This is indeed commendable. Let’s be real, being part of a church community should mean lifting each other up and giving back, not just taking, taking, taking! Christianity hits on generosity, yet too many churches are focused on filling their own coffers instead of serving the needy."

@RhonnyLanez wrote:

"He do am already or what. You people nor know fanfooling anaaa poultry man."

@xmathsgod wrote:

"This is what christianity is about bro not some nkwasia prophecies. Support one another and love your neighbors as yourself."

@BismarkCoffie wrote:

"Ghanaians will never talk about the good things this Man does da but always quick to criticize him in a negative way. He will continue to be Great."

@kwabenaMarabola wrote:

"Only few pastors will do this kind of Kindness."

@EgAntiq wrote:

"This should be talked about enough."

@kwameasabee wrote:

"He’s known for doing this Adom."

@birdie_nj wrote:

"I salut this mann."

@AnsahOdea wrote:

"God bless this man so much."

@fulani__2 wrote:

"There are card bearing memberships for a church? Like a club??"

Popular shoe seller wails over his losses

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who sold shoes at Kantamanto was heartbroken by the fire incident.

In a viral TikTok video, the man lamented his losses, claiming that he had lost millions of Ghana cedis to the fire. He said all three of his shops had been torn down by the fire, leaving him with no hope.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section. Many sympathised with him and wished him well.

Source: YEN.com.gh