Apostle General Sam Kornakye Ankrh's second daughter, Naa Dromo, has got married to her fiance, Nana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the couple's colorful traditional wedding ceremony held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Following our report, more photos and videos from the traditional have popped up online

Naa and Nana will complete their marriage with a white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Royal House Chapel International founder Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah's second daughter, Naa Dromo Korankye Ankrah, has gone off the market.

Naa Dromo got married to her fiance, Nana, in a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The traditional wedding, preceding the white wedding which will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2021, was a lovely occasion.

Sam Korankye Ankrah's 2nd daughter marries Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh published exclusive photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colourful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos have popped up online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the new photos and videos below:

1. Naa Dromo cried just before she dressed up (swipe to see):

2. The bride finishes her polishing:

3. A moment for the bride and her mother, Mama Rita:

4. Still indoors:

5. Steps out with her big bridal train:

6. Naa and her husband take photos:

7. Three photos of Naa:

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh indicates the young couple will complete their marriage ceremony with a white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Congratulations to Naa and Nana

