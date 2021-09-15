Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has given a strict warning to participants of the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention

The cleric relived how a person who committed theft even after warning ran mad following the criminal act

Many Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions as some wondered why people steal in the church

The founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned worshippers to stay away from perpetrating evil acts in the church.

SaharaReporters reports that the man of God said a member who came for Shiloh many years ago ran mad after he tried stealing from the church.

Bishop Oyedepo warned members against stealing in church. Photo source: @davidoyedepomin

He stole despite warning

Oyedepo made this known at the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention in Canaanland Ota, Ogun state.

The man of God said it happened after he had warned members against such criminal attitudes.

He said:

“In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately.”

This is the house of God, be careful

The bishop gave a strict warning to youths at the programme to desist from such a way of life, adding that it is highly risky to steal from the house of God.

He added:

“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp? Be warned, it’s a dreadful place.”

Watch the video below (move to 2hr, 56secs):

Oyedepo said he decided to let them know of the risk in them taking what is not theirs before blessing them.

Below are the reactions to the warning gathered on Instagram when it was posted by @Instablg9ja:

oluwaseunsakaba4 said:

"So if I play with my father's money so I we enter street."

king_foma said:

"I don’t think God works like this o."

____godson6ix9ine said:

"Nobody jokes with DADDY G.Os offering box n goes scot free."

vixie_o said:

"Yeah... That's on periodtt. How can you steal in church after stern warning? Before you come for me check yourself."

Why Winners' pastors were sacked

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oyedepo spoke on issues surrounding the massive sack of pastors.

The man said that when the church employed more than 7,000 pastors at once, social media never talked about it.

Speaking on those they relieved of their duties, he said the commission has no preacher who is a failure, saying the sacked people were unfruitful.

The bishop said:

"We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states."

