Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Appiah Stadium has reacted to Prophet Kumchacha's recent remarks about his public approach to President Mahama

In a video, Appiah Stadium promised to stop "chasing" the president in public when he's given an appointment in government

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium expressed mixed reactions as some supported his claim while others did not

Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has expressed dissatisfaction over some remarks made about Prophet Kumchacha concerning his public engagement with President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video, Appiah Stadium criticised Kumchacha for taking him on in his attempt to get President Mahama's attention to give him an appointment in his government.

He told the renowned preacher that, instead of calling him out, he should invest his energy into praying to God for President Mahama to remember him and give him an appointment.

Appiah Stadium further vowed to stop chasing the president's convoy in public and work diligently when given an appointment in government.

Kumchacha asks National Security to stop Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium's recent rants follow a video of Kumchacha calling him out. The founder and leader of the Heaven's Gates Ministries, Nicolas Osei openly criticised Appiah Stadium over his constant seemingly aggressive approach to President John Dramani Mahama.

Appiah Stadium has on various occasions appealed to President Mahama to give him an appointment in government. The staunch NDC supporter says he wants to be the head of security at Ghana Gas.

In a video, Prophet Kumchacha claimed Appiah Stadium's actions were a threat to the President's security and must stop.

He further called on the national security apparatus to intervene and ensure Appiah Stadium does not publicly harass the president.

Kumchacha is not the first to raise such concerns about Appiah Stadium. The president's brother, Ibrahim Mahama also scolded him in public on the same matter.

They both claim Appiah Stadium should stop the gimmicks since John Dramani Mahama's status has changed from being a flagbearer to the president.

The renowned preacher's remarks come after several complaints about how Appiah Stadium approaches President Mahama at public events.

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter has on various occasions been spotted breaching security protocols just to speak to the president.

Appiah Stadium has explained that his move is to draw the president's attention to give him a slot in his government but to date, nothing has happened.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium speaking:

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium ranting expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported him, others criticised him and supported Kumchacha's claim.

@Prekesevideosandghanatv4124 wrote:

"Is true, its a security threat. He must be stopped or arrested. Appiah Stadium is a threat. Kum. wise words."

@KwameAmposah-d3p wrote:

"Eiiiii Ghana paa hmmm."

@NanaAkom wrote:

"OH!! AM GLAD I WENT TO SCHOOL OOOO."

@Alloallo-nz8wq wrote:

"Kumchacha kawanotom."

@susanbaker-playfair9870 wrote:

"DO YOU HAVE TO KEEP ON CHASING THE PRESIDENT AROUND FOR JOB, WHILES HE IS ON DUTY?"

@alloallo-nz8wq wrote:

"So you'll support and love the one who always insulting THE OVERLORD OTUMFOUR SEITO NYAME K3SE OPEMSOUR."

Appiah speaks on relationship with Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that outspoken social media commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium has opened up on the kind of relationship he has with business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video, Appiah Stadium indicated that he benefits from the benevolence of President John Mahama's brother and would not do things to displease him.

He said it is for this reason that claims that he disrespected Dr Kwame Despite should not be believed.

