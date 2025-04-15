Dr. Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu graduated from the University of Ghana Dental School with multiple top honours

She received six prestigious awards, including Best Student in BDS Final Part III and Operative Technique

Victoria was a member of the Archbishop Porter Girls’ team in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz

Dr. Victoria Dovi Akpene Wosornu, a proud alumna of the Archbishop Porter Girls’ team that competed in the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz, has graduated from the University of Ghana Dental School with distinction.

Victoria graduated earlier this year with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and stood out as one of the top-performing students in her class.

Her academic journey culminated in a ceremony of recognition and celebration, as she swept six coveted awards presented by both the University of Ghana and various esteemed dental professionals and institutions.

Among her accolades is the University of Ghana Dental School Prize for the Best Student in the BDS Final Part III, a testament to her comprehensive mastery of the rigorous dental curriculum.

This award, often regarded as one of the highest honors for a graduating dental student, reflects Victoria’s exceptional performance in her final examinations.

In addition, Victoria received the Dr. Christian Botchway Prize for the Best Student in Oral Biology, recognizing her in-depth understanding of the biological foundations essential to the practice of dentistry.

Her excellence in this core area highlights her strong scientific acumen and meticulous approach to learning.

Her clinical skills were equally acknowledged with the Dr. Barimah S. Adjei Prize for the Best Student in Local Anaesthesia, demonstrating her proficiency in patient care and pain management—skills crucial to dental practice.

Complementing this was the Life Healthcare Center Prize for the Best Final Year Dental Student, awarded to the student who exhibits overall excellence across both academic and clinical training in their final year.

Victoria’s technical expertise was also on display as she earned the Stephen Tettey Glover Prize for the Best Student in Removable Prosthodontics, indicating her outstanding capabilities in designing and managing dental prostheses.

Finally, she was honoured with the Dr. Nana Kwame Asante-Appiah Prize for the Best Student in Operative Technique, which celebrates mastery in restorative procedures—a cornerstone of modern dental care.

Social Media reacts to her amazing accomplishment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments under the post congratulating the young female doctor on her achievement

Ernestina Abena Ofoe said:

A huge congratulations to you, Dr. Victoria!

Felix Apaloo said:

Congratulations Dr. Akpene. You made good use of your years in SHS.

Vera Serwaa Akoto said:

Apsans! We excel!! Congratulations dear

Ntibry Bojan said:

Sometimes, it’s not about the school you attended but rather your character and determination that matters a lot. Congratulations

NSMQ 2018 one-eigth round: Archbishop Porter Girls' SHS vs Edinaman SHS vs Ghana SHS

Victoria’s achievements are a beacon of inspiration, not only to her peers and fellow alumni of Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School but to young women across Ghana and beyond who aspire to pursue careers in STEM and health sciences.

Former NSMQ Winner Graduates from UG Medical School

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who excelled in the National Science and Maths Quiz has attained another feat in life.

Dr Kwaku Annoh Kissi graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School and was congratulated by the NSMQ team in an X post.

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and congratulated him in the comments section of the X post

