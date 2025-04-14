Patapaa, in a video that has surfaced on social media, talked about his upcoming song with Lil Win

The musician, who had just dropped arrived at the Kotoka International Airport and was making his way to his destination

Ghanaians couldn't help but obsess over Patapaa's new look, especially the grey hairs in his beard

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has courted attention after a video of him at the airport talking about his new collaboration with Lil Win surfaced online.

Patapaa and Lil Win recently met at a private party hosted by Abdul Salam Yakubu, the owner of New Edubiase FC, at his luxurious mansion in East Legon.

The businessman organised the gathering to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a significant Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Swedru-based star instantly clicked with Lil Win. They cracked jokes about their handsomeness as they rocked the stage together.

Their stint together set the stage for their new collaboration Who is Handsome. The One Corner hitmaker has already released a teaser hiking up his fans' anticipation for the collaboration.

In a video published b y1957 News, Patapaa was seen moving to his destination after arriving at the Kototko Internatioal Airport.

Patapaa struggled to speak as he talked about his mission in Accra. With his strained voice, the aritse managed to talk about his Who is Handsome track with Lil Win and told fans to expect his new music video.

When the interviewer questioned his hiatus in the music industry, Patapaa explained:

"I'm now about to start. Everything will be alright."

While some fans talked about the One Corner hitmaker's frail appearance, others couldn't help but notice the grey hair in his beard.

Patapaa's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Patapaa's new look as he promotes his upcoming collaboration with lil Win.

David Jamila said:

Patapaa is looking iike King Ayisoba

BIG TOBI 🙌🏼 wrote:

Looks like he’s been through a lot 😳

MR GODFRED💚 remarked:

Sesei de3 wanyini ooo gyae nkwasia nwom no

Richvibration18 shared:

Oluman Peeezy

AJ_Safian noted:

When did Kwadwo Nkansah became Kweku Nkansah 🤔

Patapaa talks about his experience in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa had opened up about his hiatus from music and his time in the US.

On Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime, Patapaa spoke and established that he had been in and out of the country.

He also hinted at the reason for his hiatus, having suffered several PR woes this year due to issues with his former German wife, Liha Miller.

