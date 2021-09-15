Milovan Rajevac is expected to replace C.K Akonnor as the new Black Stars coach

According to reports, the Serbian trainer has agreed to return as coach of the Black Stars

Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010

Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, is set to replace sacked Charles Kwablan Akonnor as the new Black Stars coach in the coming days.

Rajevac, who coached the Black Stars between 2008 to 2010, has reportedly agreed to return to the African giants, eleven years after leaving the country.

According to Ghanaian news portal, myjoyonline.com, Milovan Rajevac will replace C.K Akonnor after negotiations with the Ghana Football Association.

Milovan Rajevac is one of the coaches who has been identified as replacement for the former Ghana captain.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor was sacked on Monday after the West African country's poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Several names have been mentioned, including former internationals, Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko.

However, the Football Association has decided to go in for an expatriate.

Another name that was on the table was former physical trainer of the Black Stars and two times AFCON winner, Herve Renard.

But it is understood that the FA could not match his high wage demands, hence the decision to appoint Milovan Rajevac.

Milovan Rajevac had a successful first stint as Ghana coach, leading the Black Stars to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup that same year.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Samuel Dzata George, has stated that the Black Stars need to be disbanded after the sacking of coach C.K Akonnor.

The NDC legislator is also calling for the national football team to stay away from all major tournaments in the next three years, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a post on Facebook, the vociferous politician explained a decision to boycott upcoming tournaments will help build a strong national team.

