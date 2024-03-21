On Tuesday, March 21, 2024, Ghanaian athlete William Amponsah placed fifth in the men's 10,000m race at the 2023 African Games

However, he won the hearts of many, including the Managing Director of Unique Insurance, Victor Obeng-Adiyiah

The MD gave him money as a gift for his determination and also added his call card for William to reach him anytime

The Managing Director for Unique Insurance, Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, gave Ghana athlete William Amponsah a cash gift after he finished fifth in the men’s 10,000m record.

Even though he did not win a medal, William set a new national record with an impressive time of 29:50.99s, smashing the one he set in 2020.

In a video shared on Facebook, Victor Obeng-Adiyiah counted money from his wallet, which seemed to be some foreign currency and gave it to William.

A collage of the MD of Unique Insurance Victor Obeng-Adiyiah and athlete William Amponsah Photo credit: Victor Obeng-Adiyiah (LinkedIn) & George Addo (Facebook)

Source: UGC

He also added his call card and told William to call him so they could talk.

Victor Obeng himself was a student-athlete, and for him, it was a proud moment to watch the Ghanaian make history.

In the 10,000m competition, Ethiopia's Bogale Nibret Melak won gold with a time of 29:45.37s. Another Ethiopian, Diriba Gemechu Dida, claimed silver at 29:45.68s, and Kenya's Evans Kiptum got bronze at 29:47.61s. Meanwhile, Celestin Ndikumana from Burundi placed fourth with a time of 29:48.02s.

Ghana's Rose Amponsah wins gold

Meanwhile, Rose Amoanimaa Amponsah won Ghana's 10th gold at the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana stadium.

The 22-year-old won the Women's High Jump event by defeating competitors from Guinea and Algeria.

Several Ghanaians who were present to watch the event and those on social media congratulated her for the win.

Ghana takes sixth spot on the medals table

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had moved up to the sixth position on the 13th African Games medal table.

As of March 18, Ghana has secured a total of 46 medals, comprising 9 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals, while Egypt dominated at the top of the list with 156 medals.

Source: YEN.com.gh