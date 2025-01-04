Joe Biden Announces Presidential Delegation To John Mahama's Inauguration

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has announced a presidential delegation to attend John Mahama's inauguration on January 7, 2025.

In official correspondence from the White House, President Biden named Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, as the leader of the delegation.

The delegation also includes Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles, and Frances Z. Brown, the Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the White House National Security Council.

The delegation was carefully selected to reflect the U.S. interest in fostering stronger bilateral relations between the two nations and its focus on growing its African partnerships.

Independence Square closed down

Independence Square and its environs will temporarily close in preparation for President-elect John Mahama's swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture said the closure will take effect from midnight on December 31, 2024, and remain in place until January 8, 2025.

According to a ministry statement, National Security will cordon off the Independence Square to make arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. If further urged, the public and tourists should take note of the closure and comply with the directive.

Mark Okraku Mantey, the deputy minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, signed the statement.

Mahama invites Ruto to inauguration

President-elect John Mahama met Kenyan President William Ruto during his trip to the East African country.

Mahama invited Ruto to his swearing-in ceremony in Accra on January 7, 2025.

The Kenyan president shared on Facebook that he had accepted the invite to the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will be historic because Mahama will be the first former president to be sworn in again as president.

The two also pledged to deepen ties, focusing on trade, investment, and regional integration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh