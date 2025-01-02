Black Stars Coach Otto Addo Receives High Praise from GFA Insider: “He’s Doing Well”
- Otto Addo has received a pat on the back from a GFA insider despite widespread criticism over his role as Black Stars coach
- Amid calls for his dismissal, the guru at the football association argues that Otto is 'doing well'
- Interestingly, a renowned man of God has prophecied that the Black Stars will qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup
Samuel Aboabire, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council and chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, has shared his unwavering support for Black Stars coach Otto Addo.
Despite widespread criticism following a string of disappointing performances, Aboabire has highlighted positives in Addo’s tenure, focusing on the strides made in team structure and play.
Otto Addo’s Black Stars return, and the challenges faced
Addo’s second stint as head coach began in March 2024, following his reappointment by the GFA.
The former Borussia Dortmund assistant faced immediate challenges when tasked with securing qualification for both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana endured a dismal AFCON qualifying campaign, finishing at the bottom of Group F, per CAF Online.
According to BBC data, the team managed just three points in six matches, drawing three games and losing the rest.
This marked the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions failed to qualify for the continent's premier tournament.
Lacklustre performances during the qualifiers saw the team struggle to convert chances, an issue that proved costly.
GFA insider praises Otto Addo
Despite the team’s setbacks, Aboabire, affectionately called Kaatah in football circles, believes Addo deserves credit for stabilising aspects of the team’s play.
In an interview with Onua TV, he emphasised that the main obstacle lies in the team’s finishing, not the tactical framework.
“Otto Addo is doing well as the Black Stars coach; it’s just that goal-scoring has been the team’s problem,” Aboabire remarked as quoted by Ghanaweb.
His endorsement provides a different lens through which to evaluate Addo’s leadership, highlighting the coach’s influence on the team’s overall cohesion, even amidst the goal drought.
A glimmer of hope despite AFCON shambles
While the failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 remains a significant blow, the Black Stars have shown promise in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana sits second in their group, tied on points with Comoros, after recording two wins under Addo’s guidance.
The road ahead is clear: March presents an opportunity for redemption as the team faces Chad and Madagascar in critical qualifiers.
Victories in these fixtures will enhance Ghana’s chances of securing a spot at the Mundial, a stage they graced during the 2022 edition in Qatar.
Otto Addo's Black Stars backed to qualify for 2026 World Cup
In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s bold prediction concerning Ghana’s senior men's national football team.
During a 31st-night crossover service, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel revealed a vision about the Black Stars, confidently stating that they will secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
