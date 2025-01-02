Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has made history as patrons congratulate her after her sold-out maiden concert

Wendy Shay invited top performances in Ghana to entertain her fans, the Shay Gangs, at the musical event

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's outstanding performance videos on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, held her first edition of One Night Stand Concert at the plush Soho Restaurant on December 30, 2024.

Popular female musicians, including Sefadzi Abena Amesu, known in showbiz as S3fa, Sista Afia, Maya Blu, and Cina Soul, and rising stars like Kiki Marley, Lalixlola, Akiyana and Akuvio thrilled the audience with their hit songs.

Uber Driver hitmaker Wendy Shay wore a red sleeveless cutout dress and matching silver shiny high heels for her performances.

Ghanaian Musician Wendy Shay rocks a red dress to perform at her One Night Stand concert. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a blonde natural locs hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising her look with drop gold earrings and a bracelet.

In the series of posts, Wendy Shay was seen dancing energetically with her talented dancers while the audience took out the photos to take videos.

She wore a custom-made short dress designed with frills and gold platform gladiators for her unforgettable performance.

Wendy Shay rocks a stylish red dress

Ghanaians commend Wendy Shay for her electrifying performance during her first edition of the One Night concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

frans_blyxx stated:

"This edition is here to stay 🙌🔥."

dom3gh stated:

"One woman soldier ❤️."

rose110988 stated:

"Wow, Mrs Body Body ❤️."

kobby_candy stated:

"The dance dey kill me softly ❤️😍."

in_laws_church stated:

"Come on personally, you love it, yet I always love you ❤️."

akuviofficial stated:

"What a woman 🔥😍."

_photohumour stated:

"A queen 🔥."

frank.d.fitness stated:

"I was there, and it was very nice. Wendy sang beautifully and well."

farid.anoi.5 stated:

"Wendy Shay, wow, who dey handle her?"

macphilliamy stated:

"Happy blissful New Year, please, Wendy Shay, the sweet, beautiful queen of Ghana music."

dibaks_beauty stated:

"You Ate and left no crumbs at all 🔥🔥🙌."

bawaajosephine stated:

"I have seen you perform with other bands, but this band is so good, and Ur performance was so good 👏."

bawaajosephine stated:

"A night with Wendy Shay is here to stay. Somebody say Amen 🔥."

Check out the photos below:

Market Women dance to Wendy Shay's song

Famous Makola market women and members of the Happy Town Project looked joyous during the 2024 festives as they danced to Wendy Shay's new song, Special Love.

DWP academy member Official Starter looked sporty in FTY jersey and denim jeans for the dance video.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay performs at her manager's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sensational dancehall performer Wendy Shay who sang her presently popular song, Too Late, at her manager Philip Aboah's star-studded wedding.

On her Instagram page, the musician posted a little clip of her performance along with a sincere congratulatory message to her manager and his beautiful wife.

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's outfit and elegant shoes at the viral wedding ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh