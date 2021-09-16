The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has called on those asking government to fix the country to start with themselves

According to him, Ghanaians need to fix their mouth and attitude first

He said Ghanaians should desist from unnecessary comments since the government cannot do everything alone

Accra - The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has lashed out at Ghanaians calling for the country to be fixed.

According to him, Ghanaians need to fix their mouth and attitude before telling the government to fix the country.

Reverend Mante said campaigners of the #FixTheCountry trend on social media must learn to fix their mouths and get a job doing to change Ghana.

FixTheCountry: Ghanaians need to fix their mouth and attitude - Presby Moderator Photo credit: Kasapafmonline.com

Source: UGC

He stated that Ghanaians should learn to desist from engaging in unnecessary comments since the government cannot do everything in the country alone.

He made this comment while speaking at the 38th Annual Delegates Conference of the Presbyterian Church.

Those against Agenda 111 are witches - Presby moderator

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante also stated that anyone who is against the construction of the 111 hospitals is a witch.

He described the critics of the project as witches who wanted to derail the government’s efforts.

In a report filed by Joynews, Rev Mante said people have allowed politics to take the better part of them to the extent that they do want good health facilities.

He, however, charged the government to remain focused and committed to undertaking the project to make it a reality

“We’ve allowed politics to dominate our lives to an extent that if someone says he is coming to construct 111 hospitals and you are angry about it, you are a witch,” he said.

FixTheCountry

The call to Fix the country was started by some Ghanaian youth who called on the government to do right by ensuring all the systems in the county were working.

They wanted the government to fix the bad road network in some parts of the country, health care delivery, fix the unemployment in the country, and other important things.

This has led to many planned demonstrations both home and abroad to drum their point home to the government.

Source: Yen News