A 14-year-old boy lost a court case he brought against his parents after they moved him from London to Ghana

The boy said he was being told he was going to visit a sick relative but was instead sent to boarding school

His parents were worried he was being groomed into joining and criminal gang in London

BBC reported that had he known he was being sent to boarding school he would not have agreed to it.

"I feel like I am living in hell. I really do not think I deserve this and I want to come home, back to England, as soon as possible."

But the High Court in London also heard his parents were worried he was being "groomed" into criminal activity.

In his judgement, the high court judge said he was satisfied that the parents' wish for their son to move to Ghana was driven by love.

The boy's father told the judge the couple did not want their son to be yet another black teenager stabbed to death in the streets of London.

The boy, who had lived in the UK since birth, said he was mocked at the school in Ghana.

The boy also said he emailed the British High Commission in Accra as well as contacted the charity Children and Family Across Borders because of how desperate he was.

Rebecca Foulkes, representing the boy's father, said the boy met 11 of the points on a checklist produced by the children's charity NSPCC to indicate whether a child might have joined a gang or was being criminally exploited.

That included being absent from school, having unexplained money, buying new things, and carrying weapons.

But the boy said he had never been part of a gang, nor "involved in gangs in any way".

Ghanaian in UK dies from stabbing

In September 2024, a 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

Elianne Andam is the victim of a fatal stabbing in the UK. Source: UGC/UK Met Police

Source: UGC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

The teenager who repeatedly stabbed Andam in a row over a teddy bear was found guilty of her murder in January 2025.

Hassan Sentamu, then 17, attacked the 15-year-old outside a shopping centre in Croydon, South London.

Ghanaian dies in Ireland

YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Odonkor, a Ghanaian working as a fisherman in Ireland died in an accident at sea.

Odonkor suffered fatal injuries on a trawler near the Blasket Islands when some nets were being deployed.

The victim had been living in Ireland for over 20 years and is survived by his wife Philomena and sons Isaac and Emmanuel.

