Captain Smart's younger brother recently got married to his beloved sweetheart in a plush wedding

The renowned broadcaster was spotted displaying his moves at the wedding when he heard NDC's 2024 campaign song, Kwen Kwen at the wedding

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart had a great time at a relative's wedding recently.

The man believed to be Captain Smart's younger brother tied the knot recently in a plush event on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The event saw in attendance various personalities including Captain Smart, the man's family, and friends.

Videos from the wedding have surfaced on social media, warming hearts. Captain Smart was spotted dancing in one of the videos.

The renowned broadcaster's mood suddenly switched from happy to extremely happy when he heard the DJ playing the NDC's 2024 campaign song, Kwen Kwen.

Captain Smart who did not forget his dancing shoes at home hopped onto the dance floor and started dancing to the song. He was joined by other guests of the wedding who also displayed their dancing prowess.

Watch the video of Captain Smart dancing:

Nacee composes Kwen Kwen as NDC campaign song

Kwen Kwen was undoubtedly the biggest NDC campaign song during the 2024 general elections. It was composed by popular Ghanaian musician and sound engineer Nacee.

In December 2024, it was one of the most popular songs in the country and it appeared as one of the most-played songs on Apple Music. The song highlights President Mahama's policies listed in his manifesto.

Watch Kwen Kwen below:

Ghanaians react to Nacee dancing to Kwen Kwen

Netizens who saw the video of the popular musician dancing to the NDC campaign song expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some commended him for his moves, others laughed over the video. Another group of netizens criticised his dance moves.

@GVOSKERRY wrote:

"Asa bone paa nie."

@K.Hemen wrote:

"At this program there was dumsor like five times."

@MR VIGILANT wrote:

"Eei abɔdwesɛ mu aprukusu🤭 We thank God for giving us Baba spirit look alike."

@Emmanuel ganyo 882 wrote:

"Captain smart house be that ooo."

@nkay🎧🇬🇭 wrote:

"Country dey spoil Una Dey here dey dance."

@Philomina Dadzie wrote:

"Awww am happy for you rfamily."

@Benjamin Franklin wrote:

"Captain Smart bɛyibonsam, nipa hunu."

@Dabbe wrote:

"God bless you so much mommy for your love and support."

@Cherryblue214 wrote:

"I didn't know Captain's mum can dance like this oo."

