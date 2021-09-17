A past student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Adam Gafaru, has reportedly lost his life

The young man, who started class on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in pursuance of his PhD in Biochemistry, is reported to have passed on in a swimming pool accident

A friend of the late Adams, Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, described him as calm, respectful, intelligent and friendly

Adam Gafaru, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has been reported to have recently passed on.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Adam, after pursuing an undergraduate degree in Biochemistry in 2020, gained admission for a PhD program at Arizona State University on a full scholarship.

Adam is reported to have passed on in a swimming pool accident.

A mourning friend, shortly after hearing the news of Adam's death, also took to social media to recount his experience with Adam.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Facebook page of Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, revealed that the deceased young man started his PhD studies on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The sad friend also shared that, his last encounter with his friend was on September 6, 2021, and little did he know that would be his last.

Giving a little background information about the kind of person Adam was, Latif Lawrence Jorhowie intimated that, he was religious, calm, respectful, friendly and intelligent.

The detailed cause of Adam Gafaru's demise in a swimming pool has not been disclosed.

