Ghana's Thomas Partey is unfazed by the threat of facing Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu

Having played Madrid at their hallowed grounds a couple of times, Partey believes there's nothing 'special' at the Bernabeu

His Arsenal side carries a healthy 3-0 advantage going into the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday night

Thomas Partey remains composed and confident as Arsenal gears up for the all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-final return leg against Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 16.

Fresh from a commanding display in the first leg, the Ghanaian midfield anchor is undeterred by the looming challenge in Madrid.

Thomas Partey is confident ahead of Arsenal's Champions League return leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Getty Images

Enjoying a comfortable three-goal cushion, Partey's Arsenal heads into the decisive clash with one foot firmly placed in the semi-finals.

Only a catastrophic result would deny Mikel Arteta’s men a historic return to the last four.

The North London outfit last reached this stage of Europe’s elite competition during the 2008/09 campaign, where they fell to Manchester United over two legs.

Can Real Madrid stage a comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Despite their commanding advantage this time around, lingering doubts persist, fueled by the mystique and magic that often shrouds the Bernabéu on European nights.

With a capacity of over 81,000, the stadium has witnessed some of football’s most unforgettable turnarounds.

From PSG to Manchester City, Bayern Munich to Wolfsburg, giants have stumbled on the same hallowed turf where Real Madrid consistently summon something extraordinary when it matters most.

Roared on by a fanbase that never relents and a squad that seems to thrive on adversity, the Bernabéu becomes more than just a venue—it transforms into a cauldron of pressure, adrenaline, and belief.

It’s a setting that tests even the most seasoned professionals.

Partey unfazed by Santiago Bernabeu's mystic

But for Partey, the spectacle does not intimidate.

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder offered a cool-headed perspective ahead of the showdown.

"The Bernabéu noise? It's not going to be very different from the ones we have here in England," he stated, as quoted by Madrid Universal, brushing off concerns about the stadium’s atmosphere.

Thomas Partey will play a vital role in Arsenal's quest to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

What is Partey's record against Real Madrid?

Statistically, Partey is no stranger to the Spanish giants.

As per data from Transfermarkt, he has encountered Real Madrid on 14 occasions, securing three victories, drawing five times, and suffering six defeats.

Notably, none of those wins have come at the Bernabéu, with his last five trips yielding no joy.

From a tactical viewpoint, Partey’s presence is critical.

His positioning, ball recovery, and ability to disrupt transitions will be pivotal in stifling Madrid’s creative core.

If Arsenal are to withstand the inevitable pressure and control proceedings in midfield, the Ghanaian must replicate his first-leg brilliance.

While Real Madrid will be banking on home advantage and the spirit of past comebacks to script another Champions League miracle, Arsenal—driven by Partey’s calm leadership and collective belief—will aim to write a new chapter of their own.

The Real Madrid winger is placing his faith in the legendary atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabéu, hoping it will inspire yet another memorable comeback.

