The Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has cautioned NDC youth in the area over tribal remarks they reportedly made

This was after they allegedly made some comments against Asantes during a press conference to protest against the MCE nominee

The Mamponghene has given them 24 hours to apologise and retract their statements publicly at noon on Monday, April 14, 2025

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Asante Mamponghene, has cautioned the agitated youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who protested against the appointment of a new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The revered chief expressed disappointment in the NDC supporters over some unfortunate comments they reportedly made against indigenes of Asante Mampong.

Asante Manponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, gives NDC supporters a 24-hour ultimatum to retract their unfortunate comments.

Some supporters and executives of the NDC in the Asante Mampong constituency staged a two-day protest on Wednesday, April 9, and Thursday, April 10, to register their displeasure with the alleged nominee for MCE of the area.

The supporters, the majority of whom are Northerners, stated during a press conference that they had sent three names of individuals to the party headquarters in Accra for consideration.

The individuals include the constituency chairman Mohammed Kamil, the 2024 parliamentary candidate for Mampong Yakubu Yakubu, and former chairman Imoro Iddrisu.

However, the supporters claimed that a certain Esther Dwomoh had been pencilled in as the next MCE for Asante Mampong, contrary to the names they submitted. They consequently accused the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, of orchestrating the move to impose a person on them.

To express their anger, the irate NDC supporters stormed the constituency office, vandalised the premises and set fire to some items.

The NDC supporters said they did not want any Asante to be the next MCE, arguing that the party in Asante Mampong derived its support from Northerners in the area, and therefore one of their own must be appointed to lead the assembly.

The comments, deemed tribalistic by many, caused an uproar on social media, with many Asantes expressing outrage.

When the issue was brought to the attention of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, he gave the protesters a 24-hour ultimatum to apologise for their distasteful comments.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II also instructed them to hold a press conference at noon on Monday, April 14, 2025, to retract their statements.

He warned that failure to comply would lead to consequences, stating that the chief and people of Asante Mampong would make them pay dearly for their behaviour.

"I was sent the video on WhatsApp. I was in bed when I watched it. I felt sad... What they did was disgraceful. I don't want this to happen again. My niece has called and given you some instructions; follow them, [or] else we will deal with you," he said.

@YOUNGWARLOCK said:

"A very kind, thoughtful and beautiful man like this U want to disrespect him on his own land. U people should be careful o."

@Obeng George Benjamin also said:

"The second in command of Ashanti kingdom, piaaw piaaw piaaw daase a ebru Nana."

@Nana Kwadwo Nti commented:

"Nana piaww.. I love how Mamponghene has reacted very quickly to this matter."

NDC supporters besiege the GRA head office in Accra to protest the appointment of Dr Anthony Sarpong.

