Meet NFL star Jayden Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson & how she became an NFL agent

Regina Jackson, the mother of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, made waves in 2024 after becoming a certified NFL agent. Her decision to become an agent was driven by a desire to help her son navigate the complexities of a pro football career. Discover the pivotal role Jayden Daniels' mom has played in shaping his career and life beyond the field.

Key takeaways

Jayden Daniels' mom is Regina Jackson, a certified NFL agent.

She has an MBA with a concentration in entrepreneurship and a master's degree in public service administration.

In late July 2024, Jayden Daniels' mom successfully passed the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) agent exam .

. She decided to become a certified NFL agent so she could offer informed guidance to her son on off-field issues .

. Regina Jackson is a mother of two. Besides Jayden, she has an elder daughter, Bianca.

Regina Jackson's profile summary

Full name Regina Jackson Gender Female Date of birth 27 May Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Bernardino, California, United States Current residence San Bernardino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Cajon High School Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Javon Daniels Children Jayden Daniels, Bianca Profession Certified NFL agent Instagram @_mz_jackson

Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson's biography

Regina Jackson was born on 27 May in San Bernardino, California, United States of America. She prefers to keep her personal details private, especially her birth year, parents, and siblings. The NFL star's mom is an American citizen of African-American descent.

She attended Cajon High School, where she met her husband, Javon Daniels. Her academic aspirations led her to obtain an MBA with a specialisation in entrepreneurship and a master's degree in public service administration.

These qualifications equipped her with the necessary skills to handle the intricate world of sports management and athlete representation.

What does Jayden Daniels' mom do for a living?

In late July 2024, Jayden Daniels' mom successfully passed the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) agent exam, joining the ranks of around 1,000 certified agents, of whom only about 50 are women. This move was driven by her desire to provide informed guidance to her son as he navigates his professional football career.

During a November 2024 interview with CBS Sports, Denise White, a public relations specialist who works with Jayden Daniels and his family, noted:

For her, taking the agent's test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and helping her son and guiding him through his NFL career.

She continued,

It's important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field and she can help focus off the field for him.

Although Regina Jackson is not one of Jayden's official agents, her qualification enables her to provide informed guidance on off-field issues, ensuring that he remains focused on his performance on the field.

The rising talent has four agents registered with the NFLPA. He's represented by Ron Butler, Ira Turner, Stanley Bien-Aime, and Aston Wilson, all from Agency 1 Sports.

Meet Regina Jackson's husband

Regina Jackson's husband is Javon "Jay" Daniels, a former college football cornerback who played for the University of Washington and Iowa State University in the late 1990s.

His athletic background and early coaching profoundly influenced Jayden, who has often credited his father for imparting discipline and a passion for the game.

Javon introduced Jayden to football at a young age and mentored him during his formative years in San Bernardino, California. During his Heisman speech, Jayden praised his dad, saying:

Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young. I know you raised me to be a corner, but hopefully now the decision to play quarterback paid off…..You taught me how to play, lead, and be calm no matter the situation, and I know I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for you. So thank you, I love you.

Jayden Daniels' parents are his biggest supporters and cheerleaders. They attend all his games and ensure that everyone affiliated with him has his best interests at heart.

How many kids does Regina Jackson have?

Regina is a mother of two. Her eldest child, Bianca, was born in January 1999. She is 26 years old as of 2025 and pursues a career in the film industry.

Jayden Daniels' NFL career began after a stellar collegiate career at Arizona State University and Louisiana State University, where he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

The youngster was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2024. His rookie season was marked by excellent performances. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year title while also leading his club deep into the playoffs.

FAQs

Who is Jayden Daniels' mom? His mother is Regina Jackson, a certified NFL agent. What does Regina Jackson do as a certified NFL agent? Although she is not one of her son's agents, being a certified NFL agent enables her to provide informed guidance to her son as he navigates his professional football career. What is Jayden Daniels' mom's ethnicity? Regina Jackson is an American citizen of African-American descent. Who is Regina Jackson's husband? Her husband is Javon Daniels. They have two children, a daughter and a son. Does Jayden Daniels have siblings? The talented NFL player has an older sister, Bianca, who is pursuing a career in the film industry. Why is Jayden Daniels' mom against her son having a girlfriend? Apparently, Regina implied that some women might pursue Daniels solely for his money and status.

Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, is a certified NFL agent and his son's greatest support system. She decided to become an NFL agent so she could give informed off-field guidance to her son and ensure that he remained focused on his performance on the field.

