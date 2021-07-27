Former KNUST student, Andrews Amuna drowned and passed on after going on a swimming expedition with a colleague

The 27-year-old man had recently moved from North Carolina to Washington state to start his new role just a week before his passing

His remains was discovered in 9 feet of water about 10 feet from the shore of the river

Andrew Amuna, a 27-year-old KNUST Alumni who moved to the United States after his Bachelor's Degree has been reported dead by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office in Washington on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The young man is reported to have gone on a swimming expedition with a colleague when he drowned in the Snake River of Washington.

According to a report by Pullman Radio News, the Sheriff department was called to the scene around 4.30 pm.

Andrews Amuna after his graduation in the US Source: UGC

The body of the deceased young Ghanaian man was located in 9 feet of water about 10 feet from the shore, according to Pullman Radio News.

The radio station also reported that the late Andrews was recently moved to Pullman from North Carolina for his new job.

YEN.com.gh cited on late Andrews' LinkedIn profile that, he was an Associate Engineer at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Young Ghanaian engineer Andrew Amuna has attained a laudable feat as he joined the team at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) as an Associate Engineer.

Amuna is a perfect example of how effective hard work pays as he worked his way from the basic to the top.

After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Amuna, with a competitive mindset decided to take his education a notch higher.

In December 2020, he graduated with a Master's in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina and was the 2020 Graduate School Commencement Speaker.

Source: Yen Newspaper