Accra - The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), on Thursday, September 16, 2021, held a summit on the recent political happening in Guinea.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, a military junta took over the Guinea seat of government and suspended the constitution, after the president, Alpha Conde, tweaked the constitution to favor him for a third term as president.

The recent happenings in Guinea called for an emergency meeting of heads of member states to make a decision concerning the situation in Guinea.

Photo drops from extraordinary ECOWAS summit on political happening in Guinea Photo credit: Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos from the extraordinary ECOWAS summit held in Accra on the recent political happening in Guinea.

1. The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who doubles as the chairman of ECOWAS.

2. An Overview of the heads of state at the extraordinary meeting.

3. President Akufo-Addo exchanges pleasantries with President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

4. The Liberian President, George Oppong Weah was also present at the meeting to represent his country.

5. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma who has been the president of Togo since 2005 was also present at the meeting.

6. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore was also at the meeting.

7. In the place of Nigerian President, Mohammed Buhari, a representative was sent.

8. Former president of Nigerian, Jonathan Goodluck was present at the meeting as the ECOWAS mediator for Mali.

9. Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire). He has been occupying the position since 2010.

In the comment section, he was described as the next Conde in Ivory Coast since he has held on to power for too long.

10. A group photograph of the heads of state and their various representatives at the summit held in Accra.

ECOWAS to make informed decisions about Guinea

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the regional body will take informed decisions with regards to Guinea's coup.

According to a report filed by 3news, Akufo-Addo said the decision would have long-term consequences for the stability and defense of the democratic values of the region.

Akufo-Addo said he is counting on members to help proffer durable solutions to the crisis.

