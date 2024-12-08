Ghana Elections: Baba Sadiq Declares Victory As The Next Okaikwei Central MP
- Collation at the Okaikwei Central constituency where Baba Sadiq was facing incumbent Patrick Yaw Boamah has been completed
- The National Democratic Congress's Baba Sadiq is certain he will become the next member of parliament
- A video of his first reaction to his new milestone has popped up on social media
The election process in the Okaikwei Central constituency has reportedly come to an end with the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate Baba Sadiq as the winner.
The entertainment industry and media mogul claims to have beaten the constituency incumbent MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah, of the New Patriotic Party.
He declared himself victorious on social media as Ghanaians await the official results from the Electoral Commission.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the MP hopeful's loyalists were seen hailing Baba Sadiq after pouring powder on him.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation