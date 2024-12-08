Collation at the Okaikwei Central constituency where Baba Sadiq was facing incumbent Patrick Yaw Boamah has been completed

The National Democratic Congress's Baba Sadiq is certain he will become the next member of parliament

A video of his first reaction to his new milestone has popped up on social media

The election process in the Okaikwei Central constituency has reportedly come to an end with the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate Baba Sadiq as the winner.

Baba Sadiq declares himself victorious.

Source: Facebook

The entertainment industry and media mogul claims to have beaten the constituency incumbent MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah, of the New Patriotic Party.

He declared himself victorious on social media as Ghanaians await the official results from the Electoral Commission.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the MP hopeful's loyalists were seen hailing Baba Sadiq after pouring powder on him.

