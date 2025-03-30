Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko are through to the semi-final of the FA Cup after beating True Democracy

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku was the hero of the game after scoring late in Eextra-time to lead the Reds to the last four

The former Ghana Premier League champions will face top-flight side Berekum Chelsea in the semi-final

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwame Opoku powered Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after scoring deep in injury time to help the Porcupine Warriors defeat True Democracy.

The game seemed to be headed for penalties when the prolific scorer fired home in the 94th minute to ensure the Reds reached the last four of the competition.

The Ghanaian giants had raced into an early lead through winger Dauda Saaka but the lower-tier side responded after the break following a deflected freekick from Isaac Botchway.

Kwame Opoku powers Asante Kotoko to FA Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Just before half-time, Kotoko captain Justice Blay missed a chance to double the Kumasi-based side's lead after his penalty hit the post.

However, the Reds took advantage of a late onslaught to score after striker Opoku fired home in injury time.

The record Ghana Premier League champions will face Berekum Chelsea, who beat Bechem United, in the semi-final.

In an interesting line-up in the quarter-finals, Atrram De Visser defeated PAC Academy on Penalties to advance to the last four for the first time in the club's history.

They will face Golden Kick, known as the giant slayers in this year's championship, in the semis after their victory over Karela United.

Kotoko can end the season with double

After the game, YEN.com.gh caught up with veteran journalist Mohammed Adams, who believes the Porcupine Warriors will end the season with a double.

Kwame Opoku hussles for the ball in the FA Cup game against True Democracy. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

Having reached the semis, the Reds also sit top of the Ghana Premier League table.

"I think Kotoko will finish the season with both trophies. They have had a very tough time, especially with the passing of their supporter Nana Pooley. This will be an opportunity for them to honour him. Winning the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup is highly possible," he said.

"There are about nine or ten games remaining to end the season and they are a team on fire. They barely drop points on the road and are winning almost every home game. The biggest match for them will be Hearts of Oak in Accra. Apart from that they are all well and done.

"Meanwhile, in the FA Cup, apart from Berekum Chelsea, which will be a tough one, I don't see them losing the final if they make it because they will be facing either Golden Kick or Attram De Visser."

Hearts celebrate Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have congratulated goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper kept the post in the games against Chad and Madagascar as the Black Stars collected maximum points in both games to enhance their World Cup qualification chances.

Asare impressed the technical handlers of the national team, who handed him his debut in the match against Chad.

Although he was not really tested in the match, Asare produced some excellent saves in the game against Madagascar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh