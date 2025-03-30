Nigerian pugilist Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju sadly passed away during a boxing bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena

The 40-year-old was medically cleared for the bout against his Ghanaian opponent. However, he collapsed in round three

But more distressing details about the events leading to Gabriel's unfortunate passing have surfaced

The boxing world has been left in mourning following the untimely passing of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, a Nigerian fighter who collapsed during a bout in Ghana.

New information has surfaced, shedding light on the circumstances leading to his tragic demise.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju met his untimely death after he collapsed midway through his bout against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia and @maxtvgh/X.

Fight night in Bukom turns fatal as Nigerian boxer sadly passes away

Olanrewaju, nicknamed "Success," entered the ring against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu as part of an undercard fight in the Bel 7-Star Energy Drink Professional Boxing League.

Medically cleared before the contest, he appeared in good condition.

However, during the third round, he suddenly fell to the canvas, prompting the referee to halt the action and summon medical assistance.

Viewer discretion is advised:

Efforts to resuscitate him at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital proved unsuccessful, and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) later confirmed his passing in an official statement.

Gabriel Oluwasegun: A career marked by highs and lows

Born in Lagos, Olanrewaju built a professional record of 23 fights, securing 13 wins, with 12 victories by knockout, per BoxRec.

However, in recent years, he had struggled for form, suffering four consecutive losses before his final bout.

His most recent appearance before the ill-fated fight came on December 24, 2024, when he was defeated by Idowu Raheed at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

The struggles behind the scenes

Renowned sports journalist Samuel Bartels provided further insight into Olanrewaju’s final days.

Initially scheduled to fight last Friday, March 28, the bout was unexpectedly cancelled, leaving him stranded in Ghana.

Unable to afford his return to Nigeria, he accepted a last-minute offer to fight on the undercard, a decision that would prove to be fateful.

His story has sparked renewed concerns about the welfare of "journeymen"—boxers frequently matched against rising prospects to build their records.

Many of these fighters face financial hardships, often stepping into the ring under less-than-ideal conditions.

Cause of death and investigation

The official cause of death remains unknown, though preliminary reports suggest a possible induced coma.

His body has been transferred to the main mortuary in Korle Bu for further examination, with an autopsy report expected to determine the exact cause, per GBC Online.

In response, the GBA has activated the necessary protocols, reporting the incident to the Korle Bu Police and coordinating with the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC).

A loss felt in two nations

Olanrewaju’s passing has sent shockwaves through both Ghana and Nigeria, with tributes pouring in from across the boxing community.

Reports indicate that he may have had both Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage, making his loss even more poignant for fans in both countries, per Ghanaweb.

As investigations continue, the tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the risks that come with the sport and the pressing need to safeguard fighters, especially those facing financial and career uncertainties.

