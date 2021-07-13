Akrobeto, a Ghanaian actor and newscaster whose real name is Akwasi Boadi was seen having a great time with some American ladies

The 6 tourists had come to Ghana for an 8-day tour when the entertainer came on board to add more spice to their experience

Akrobeto explained how he goes about his humorous TV show to one of the ladies in the video

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian actor and newscaster, Akwasi Boadi, has been spotted in a video having a great time with some tourists who came from America to explore beautiful sites in Ghana.

The tour agent leading the tourists was Vincent Kofi Osei, a Kumawood and Ghallywood actor who spoke to YEN.com.gh and indicated that Akrobeto came on board to add more spice to the fun experience the ladies were having in Ghana.

In the video, the actor spoke with his hilarious English, explaining to the ladies who he was and how he goes about entertaining Ghanaians on TV.

See the video below:

Interesting conversation

"I did not go to school. But I am able to read English to an extent. So when I go on TV, I read the scripts in my own way although the team explains to me what the news item is about. This adds humour to the news," the entertainer explained to one of the ladies.

In another heartwarming instance in the video, one of the ladies called a Ghanaian abroad to speak with the famous actor via a live call.

In an earlier report, the same group made up of six tourists from America who came to Ghana to explore the beautiful sites in the country ended up having a series of bad experiences in the process.

Akrobeto: Actor & Newscaster Excites American Tourists with his English in Video Credit: @vincentkofiosei

Source: Instagram

Revealing the details to YEN.com.gh, the tour agent, Vincent Kofi Osei, who is also a known face in several Kumawood and Ghallywood movies as an actor, indicated that the ladies toured four regions in Ghana between July 3 and 10, 2021.

One of the most troubling experiences was on the Nzulenzu lake in the Western Region where the tourists got stuck in a boat midway through their transit because the fuel had got finished.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh