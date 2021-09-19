Jackline Mensah and Asantewaa, two famous TikTok stars in Ghana, are showing off the African culture to the world

This is clearly seen in pictures and videos that the duo have shared whilst hanging out in the United Arab Emirates

Their fans have been celebrating them while enjoying the views of the beautiful places they have been

Famous Ghanaian TikTok stars, Jackline Mensah and Martina Dwamena, better known as Asantewaa, have shared photos and videos of themselves having fun in Dubai.

The media files that the two superstars shared on their Instagram handles show that they decided to portray the rich African heritage by adorning themselves in quality local prints whilst doing their rounds in the United Arab Emirates.

Their numerous fans have been showering heartwarming reactions all over their posts on social media as well as enjoying the views of the beautiful places they have been to so far.

TikTok Stars Jackline Mensah & Asantewaa go Chilling in Dubai

Source: Instagram

What the fans are saying

Below were some of the comments shared.

mrsvivianbank said:

systaephyah asked:

How can I be like you naaaaaaaaaa....... Am jobless

felinesglamz_wears commented:

Fire, that's it right there Killing it always

dubaiiii_.uae_z.h indicated:

See Jackline's post below

See Asantewaa's post below

Jackline Mensah recently made history as the first-ever social media influencer from Ghana to hit one million followers on the famous app, TikTok.

By way of celebrating the achievement, Jackline dropped a hilarious video of herself dancing joyously after discovering that she had hit a million followers.

Winning a trip to Dubai

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Jackline bagged three different awards after she was nominated in seven different categories at the TikTok Ghana Entertainment Awards that was held to celebrate the most hardworking Ghanaian stars on the social media platform.

Jackline took home the Most Talented TikToker, Actress of the Year as well as TikToker of the Year awards.

As part of the winning package, the talented Ghanaian TikToker won a free trip to Dubai as well as Nairobi.

Source: Yen.com.gh