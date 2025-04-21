Keche Joshua, a close associate of late influencer Ama Endorsed in a chat with blogger Zionfelix detailed the timeline of her passing

The musician who was disturbed by the young lady's untimely demise stated that he suspected foul play, as the circumstances behind her passing were not normal

He mentioned that the lady carpenter had bagged a major gig in Prampram worth millions of cedis and saw the contract himself

Popular Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua, one-half of the music group Keche, has raised concerns over the sudden death of Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur Nana Ama Endorsed, known privately as Comfort Esime Adzigbli.

In a conversation with blogger Zionfelix, he detailed the timeline leading to her passing and suggested that the circumstances surrounding her death were not normal.

Keche Joshua, who described Ama as a close friend, said she was healthy and full of life during her birthday celebration in February. The party was a big event where she launched a new workshop for her business, Namas Decor, and also showed off her new Range Rover Velar.

He said Ama had recently secured a major contract in Prampram worth millions of cedis. He claimed he personally saw the contract and was proud of her progress. According to him, there was no sign of illness before or during the birthday party.

He explained that Ama started feeling unwell shortly after the celebration. Her condition worsened over a few days, and she eventually passed away. Keche Joshua said the sudden change in her health raised questions in his mind. He said he believed there might be more to the story and alleged foul play.

Ama Endorsed died on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The news was first shared by blogger and Keche’s road manager, Enoch Koomson, also known as Bessah Ghana. He posted a message online announcing her death, along with a video taken during her recent birthday party.

According to reports, Ama had been sick for a short period but was showing signs of recovery before her unexpected passing. The exact cause of her death is still unknown.

Keche's comments on Ama Endorsed trigger reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Õbðķ_ said:

"Maybe slow poison o, the heart of man is indeed wicked, we all ought to be very careful oo."

Ama wrote:

"Poison p333 hmmm, nipa. Same happened to a friend of mine."

Eddie88 commented:

"In Ghana, we associate every death with poison without conducting an autopsy."

Ama Endorsed's friend speaks

Empire FM presenter Harriet Mensah, also known as Hertilicious, recently mourned the loss of her best friend, Ama Endorsed, in a heartfelt TikTok post.

YEN.com.gh reported that she divulged they had shared a 14-year friendship and were planning a trip together before Ama’s sudden death.

Their close bond was also evident in their playful Instagram exchanges. The passing of the influencer has been widely mourned by celebs and social media users.

