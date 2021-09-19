David de Gea saved a 95th-minute Mark Noble penalty as Jesse Lingard's late winner haunted West Ham.

The victory lifts Manchester United joint-top of the Premier League, level on 13 points with Liverpool.

While West Ham remain in eighth having suffered their first defeat of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines again after scoring his fourth goal in three matches for Man United as they edged West Ham at the London Stadium by 2-1 in an entertaining Premier League game.

Summary of the game

The Red Devils started the game brightly but failed to penetrate the water-tight Hammers defence in the opening minutes of the game.

David Moyes' side gave a good account of themselves after creating the better chances in the game with David de Gea called into action to make an important save from Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham Vs Man United: Ronaldo, Lingard Score As Red Devils Win 2-1. Photo by IAN KINGTON

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, the Londoners were rewarded for their persistence as Said Benrahma took a heavy deflection off Raphael Varane to send De Gea the wrong way. 1-0 it was in the halfhour mark.

Five minutes later, United's star man equalized as his initial shot was spilled by Lukasz Fabianski as Ronaldo had an easy tap-in in his second attempt to make it 1-1.

Ronaldo was set through with a glorious opportunity by Bruno Fernandes in the early minutes second half after a defensive blunder from West Ham, but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thought he had won a penalty in the 77th minute after he ran into Vladimir Coufal's knee as the referee waved play on.

The game was heading for a draw before Jesse Lingard broke the hearts of fans at his former club as he put the ball into the top corner after brilliant quick feet that displaced Kurt Zouma to make it 2-1.

There was high drama towards the end of the game as Luke Shaw's hand got in the way of Andriy Yarmolenko's as a penalty was given by the referee.

Mark Noble was brought to take the spot-kick in the 94th minute but De Gea made a match-winning save to give United the victory.

Source: Yen