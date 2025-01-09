Sarkodie, in a social media post, shared a cryptic post after John Mahama was sworn in as the President of Ghana

The rapper received backlash from those who perceived his post as a reaction to the Maham's return to the top office

Ghanaians have labelled Sarkodie as an NPP supporter after he released his Happy Day song before the 2020 elections

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has received backlash from Ghanaians over a recent cryptic social media post after President Mahama's inauguration.

Sarkodie blasted for his social media post

Sarkodie posted a cryptic message on his official Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 9, 2025.

In the social media post, the two-time BET award winner claimed he had returned to eating Gari soakings.

"Back to Gari soakings like we never left."

Sarkodie's social media post angered many Ghanaians, who perceived it as his reaction to new President John Dramani Mahama and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) government's return to office.

Over the years, some Ghanaians have tagged the Jailer hitmaker as a closeted New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter after referencing former president Akufo-Addo on his Happy Day collaboration with singer Kuami Eugene before the 2020 general elections.

Sarkodie was constantly criticised for being silent and not speaking out on issues during Akufo-Addo's tenure. He had previously been vocal about the corruption and energy crisis during John Mahama's first presidential tenure from 2012 to 2016.

John Mahama sworn in as President

John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the 14th President of Ghana along with his history-making Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, at Black Star Square in Accra.

In a remarkable political comeback, the President secured a landslide victory in the December 7 presidential elections over the New Patriotic Party's candidate and former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Many Ghanaians attended the star-studded event, trooping to the venue and sleeping there in anticipation of the inauguration.

Sarkodie's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users about Sarkodie's latest social media post.

bongoideas commented:

"He has now found his voice after 8 years? He’s ready to throw subliminal shots? Tell him that this time around we are ready for him. If he drops “inflation” he will hear “wnt” behind his window."

w.e.s.t_k.o.b.b.y said:

"He should leave there. We know his kind now."

jemima9397 commented:

"Some of your mates are busy making it to the parliamentary position whilst u are here passing petty comments,...you don't stop playing 😂😂😂."

diggle25 said:

"He knows the reason he made that post on snap… if he’s a man he should post it on X like he will see his smoothness level."

Snow.mclovin commented:

"He might lose his street cred and career because of these comments. We go boycott am if he tries anything silly these four years. Naniama 😏."

trg__6lvck_wealth said:

"Person go do aaa then we start dey loose respect give am😏🙄."

Samini chastised for congratulating President John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini hailed President Mahama after he was officially sworn in as President.

The veteran dancehall musician called on the leader to work tediously and help transform the country's fortunes.

Some Ghanaians have criticised Samini's social media comments and chastised him for his association with the NPP.

