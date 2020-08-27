Polytank prices in Ghana: The brand's price list for different sizes and uses

All living things require water to survive. But unfortunately, water scarcity affects many African countries, including Ghana. So, what is the solution to this problem? Water harvesting and storage are one example. People can store water in solid plastic tanks, which are widely available. But how much do these plastic tanks cost? Continue reading to find out about the various Polytank prices in Ghana.

Polytank Ghana Limited is a well-known plastics manufacturer in the country. The company is renowned for producing high-quality products, and it holds a commanding position among its competitors. Furthermore, depending on what you are purchasing, the prices of Polytank in Ghana are reasonable and affordable.

What are Polytank prices in Ghana?

What is the cost of a Polytank in Ghana? The cost of a tank ranges from ₵85.00 for the Nano tank to ₵24,820.00 for the Rambo series. In addition, their storage capacities range from 200 to 30,000 litres.

Aside from water, they can also store strong chemicals like petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and alcoholic beverages.

What is the Polytank water storage system?

They are durable and convenient PVC tanks that allow massive water storage litres. Polytank sizes and prices differ depending on your choice and need for your home, office, business, or project location.

The Polytank sizes and prices in Ghana are discussed further below:

1. Polytank Rambo series

Polytank Ghana offers competitive prices on various Rambo series models ranging from ₵195.00 - ₵24,820.00. In addition, the Polytank Rambo 1000 price offers a competitive market value of ₵4,690.00.

Because it is a durable plastic container, the Rambo tank Polytank dimensions make it ideal for water storage. In addition, it comes in a variety of colours and sizes.

2. Sumo series

Depending on the size, you can get one for between ₵540.00 and ₵1,525.00. Sumo tanks are high-quality water storage tanks that are strong and long-lasting. They also come in a variety of colours and sizes.

3. Hippo series

The Hippo tank series ranges from 1,000 litres (222 gallons) to 4,000 litres (889 gallons). So, how much do they set you back? The cost ranges from ₵890.00 to ₵3,015.00.

4. Nano series

The Nano series is the most affordable tank in the series. It ranges from 50 litres (11 gallons) to 100 litres (22 gallons). The Nano tank price range is ₵85.00 to ₵140.00, making the series among the most affordable water tank prices in Ghana.

What is a waste management system?

A waste management system is an organization's approach to trash disposal, reduction, reuse, and prevention. Waste disposal methods include recycling, composting, incineration, landfills, bioremediation, waste to energy, and waste minimization. Below are the products available for waste management.

1. Septic tanks

With conventional storage capacities of 5,000 and 5,500 litres, these septic tanks are best suited for waterlogging. Prices range from ₵3,470.00 to ₵5,490.00.

The septic tanks are strong, long-lasting, non-corrosive, and environmentally safe, making them ideal for residential and commercial applications.

2. Multi-purpose bins

These multi-purpose containers are available in 60, 100, and 120 litres, with prices ranging from ₵100.00 to ₵130.00.

In addition, people can use them for various waste management tasks, including home organization and solid garbage disposal. They are also suitable for use in offices.

3. Mobile toilets

Portable toilets are perfect for use in the home, construction sites, and outdoor events such as festivals, celebrations, funerals, concerts, and conferences. The cost of a mobile toilet ranges from ₵175.00 to ₵5,395.00.

4. Biodigester

This biodigester is available in different sizes, ranging from 400-litre, 600-liter, and 750-litre. Each unit costs between ₵385.00 to ₵1,220.00. Famers can use biodigester for organic waste management or design and build a biogas plant in any home.

5. Dustbins

These dustbins are movable plastic containers used in homes or offices for waste collection, disposal, and general waste management. The product prices range from ₵235.20 (80 litres) to ₵360.00 (340 litres).

Does Polytank have an Aquafarming system?

Yes. The fish farming tank is a high-quality plastic tank used for indoor, outdoor, and backyard fish breeding.

More so, it is ideal for domestic and large-scale aqua cultivation, and the capacity ranges from 1,000 litres to 10,000 litres. The price range is between ₵240.00 to ₵4,944.80.

Does Polytank have construction systems?

Yes. There are products available from the manufacturer that cater to your needs. Check them out below:

1. Poly kiosks

These plastic kiosks are constructed and designed to last long and used as stores, business centres, and many others. Depending on your preference, there are different shapes, sizes, and colours. The price range is between ₵3,050.00 to ₵3,855.00.

2. Road barriers

Also called traffic barriers, workers can use them to keep vehicles within their roadway and avoid colliding with dangerous obstacles, including trees and drains. Road barriers can cost between ₵365.00 to ₵850.00.

3. Earth pits and traffic cones

Earth pits cost about ₵100.00 while traffic cones cost ₵80.00. Other categories of products available at the company are industrial trolleys, pallets, flower pots, and poly-safe wash.

What are Polytank prices in Ghana Tonaton?

The prices range in Tonation are much lower than the official Polytank Ghana website. Tonaton is a platform that allows sellers and buyers to interact and haggle prices based on the product size and condition.

Awards and achievements

Since the plastic manufacturing company started operations, it has received recognition for excellence. Some of the awards and achievements recorded include:

Ghana Entrepreneur Awards 2011 winner;

2012 Lifetime Entrepreneur of the year For Ghana Club 100 Member;

2012 Rubber Storage Tank Product of the year superbrands;

Ghana Made Product Awards 2013 UT winner;

Made in Ghana Hall of Fame For Best Quality Water Storage Tank in 2014.

Polytank Ghana Limited contact details

For further inquiries that you may need about the plastic manufacturing company, below are their contact details:

Head office: Baatsona, Behind Coca Cola Bottling Plant, Ghana

Postal address: AN5334 Spintex Road.

City: Accra

Region: Greater Accra

Phone number (Head Office): 0302 811 576 and 0800101815 (toll-free for Vodafone and AirtelTigo)

Email: polytanksales@polygroupgh.com

Website: polytankgh.com

Polytank prices in Ghana remain among the most affordable and competitive markets. This is because the costs come at different rates and are usually cost-effective. Besides, their products are durable and reliable, and their delivery rate is speedy and secure.

