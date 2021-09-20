A netizen who believes that a woman is a hero for drinking unclean water has got many coming for her online

Many people are saying that by her statement, she is glorifying poverty and that is not right

@NabaasaInnocent replied: "Nothing heroic here! Access to safe and Clean water is a human right, and this is otherwise!"

It appears a netizen has gotten herself into a bit of trouble by praising a woman for drinking dirty untreated water.

The picture, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @edithskyz, came with the caption, "African Woman ....Is A hero"

Many people who saw her caption appeared unhappy with the netizen's statement.

Many React as Netizen Hails a Woman for Drinking Mud Water Source: @S_kangmi

The post with 800 likes, 662 quote comments and 145 retweets started a lot of conversations online.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@MarthaAhumuza commented:

Glamorizing poverty like it's something people choose. Do you think she didn't want soft life too. How does someone's lack of access to clean water make them a hero

@NabaasaInnocent replied:

From @Rugusuki:

Let's not glamourise this... it's not right, it's unfortunate and should not be happening.

@Zzabali1 commented:

People glamourising this, are the beneficiaries of resources deviated to elleviate these shameful scenes, they fraudulently abuse public funds to stage Hollywood weddings, buy SUV’s, enjoy celebrity lives while majority lack a days decent meal or primary health care.

@S_kangmi commented:

By what standard? So those of us that are fortunate to have access to drinking water are not heroes or what?!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man has been captured on camera taking a full loaf of bread with polluted brown-looking water from what appeared to be a stagnant pond.

The gentleman indicated that it was a result of a broken heart but many people have been expressing opposing views on the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of @emmazegit_4real.

What appears to be interesting about the video is that the gentleman was seen taking the 'meal' with great joy, which removed all initial suspicions that it was out of hunger.

