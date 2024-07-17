Linda Osei, mother of Ghanaian socialite and radio presenter Felicia Osei, has opened up about how she lost her job abroad

She stated in a trending video that she lost her job because she was captured on camera sleeping while at work

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with her while others laughed at the situation

The mother of renowned Ghanaian socialite and radio presenter Felicia Osei has shared a heartbreaking story of how she lost her job abroad.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Linda Osei, affectionately called Maa Linda, said she was captured on camera taking a nap during working hours.

She said some of her colleagues motivated her, saying they also take time off to rest when exhausted.

Unfortunately, someone photographed her and sent the pics to her boss, who forwarded the images to her.

Sensing what was coming next, Felicia Osei's mum immediately left the job.

Sharing photos of the incident, she advised the youth to be mindful and refrain from such acts at their workplace since it can land them into trouble.

Luckily, she has found another job.

Netizens react to Maa Linda's story

Netizens who saw the video of Maa Linda expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with her while others laughed over the incident.

@hark72431 wrote:

"Ahhh."

@raf0554 wrote:

"What kind of nonsense is that. When she had the job n was paid. Did she do a video to tell us. Do people hv to do a video for any thing."

@LupeScarBelli wrote:

"Torch light…how can you go off like that."

@nat_humble wrote:

"Broni mp3 laziness o."

@isabibookies001 wrote:

"Una dey get opportunity and waste am smh. God make work visa locate me ooo abeg."

@Icommented95527 wrote:

"It's not easy oo hmmm."

