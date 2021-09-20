Psalm Adjeteyfio has stated that his enlarged stomach is a result of misplacement of his large intestine

He opened up about his alleged condition in an interview on a YouTube Channel called XYZ Broadcasting

The veteran actor said he will need surgery to rectify his protruded belly

Veteran Ghanaian actor, TT, legally known as Psalm Adjeteyfio, has been making massive waves on social media, following his recent request for financial support.

He has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel called XYZ Broadcasting, where he revealed that his protruding stomach is a result of issues he has with his large intestine.

Psalm Adjeteyfio: My big Stomach because I have a Problem with my Intestines Photo credit: XYZ broadcasting/YouTube

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor claimed he realised his stomach was becoming big, and he decided to pay a visit to a doctor.

Upon examination, he was told that a part of his large intestine has been displaced.

Psalm Adjeteyfio said he would need surgery to correct it.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has received more cash donations after a video of him begging for support went viral.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TT is seen in the studios of Radio XYZ for an interview when he was met with that surprise.

The presenter first handed him a big brown envelop stuffed with cash, and mentioned the name of the donor. He then gave him another envelope, this time a white one, and said it was from others who came together to contribute for him.

Shocked beyond imagination, TT fumbled for a moment and then asked to be helped on his knees to thank his benefactors.

TT knelt down with both hands pressing the floor, and made a prayer to God, thanking him for hearing his cries and providing for him through those who had made the contribution.

Before then, the actor also extended his profound gratitude to vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, for supporting him with a huge sum of GHC50,000. Bawumia’s support came on the back of TT begging to be given just GHC3,000 for his rent.

