A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on the condition that will draw her back to her ex-boyfriend has surfaced on social media

The lady in the viral video indicated that she would return to her former boyfriend if he would give her money

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the lady's comment and took to the video to criticise her

A Ghanaian lady has opened up on the condition that will compel her to return to her former boyfriend. In a viral video, the lady indicated that money would only draw her to her former lover.

Returning to one's ex is a decision most people find challenging to make, often due to the trauma, emotional breakdown and other reasons for quitting.

A Ghanaian lady is sharing why she would go back to her ex-lover. Image source: Sharkboy Campus

Source: Youtube

However, the young lady said she would compromise and return to her ex because he offered her money.

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise lady over her comments

Many netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian lady expressing her views were unhappy and took to the comments to criticise her.

@withAlvin__ wrote:

"If I see her in town I’ll just pass. And not because of what she said but because I ain’t feeling her."

@Henry_Emileo wrote:

"She said I've been telling him. This girl is just living life."

@MikeYaoming wrote:

"Unfortunately, so many women think like this, and this one just paraded herself as a prostitute on the internet when she answered that question about the doggy. She clearly stating, she has a price for a sexual encounter."

@_sixteeseven wrote:

"What I want talk unless voicenote ooo."

@zerben_for_all wrote;

"You give them too ah them still go cheat on you with broke guys."

@D3Painter wrote:

"Women don’t have spec oo. They settle when they find money!. I rest my case."

@itz4James wrote:

"You said fear woman but ain’t you in relationship."

Source: YEN.com.gh