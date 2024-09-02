Ghanaian Lady Shares Why She Would Go Back To Her Ex In Video, Ghanaians React
- A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on the condition that will draw her back to her ex-boyfriend has surfaced on social media
- The lady in the viral video indicated that she would return to her former boyfriend if he would give her money
- Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the lady's comment and took to the video to criticise her
A Ghanaian lady has opened up on the condition that will compel her to return to her former boyfriend. In a viral video, the lady indicated that money would only draw her to her former lover.
Returning to one's ex is a decision most people find challenging to make, often due to the trauma, emotional breakdown and other reasons for quitting.
However, the young lady said she would compromise and return to her ex because he offered her money.
Watch the video below:
Netizens criticise lady over her comments
Many netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian lady expressing her views were unhappy and took to the comments to criticise her.
@withAlvin__ wrote:
"If I see her in town I’ll just pass. And not because of what she said but because I ain’t feeling her."
@Henry_Emileo wrote:
"She said I've been telling him. This girl is just living life."
@MikeYaoming wrote:
"Unfortunately, so many women think like this, and this one just paraded herself as a prostitute on the internet when she answered that question about the doggy. She clearly stating, she has a price for a sexual encounter."
@_sixteeseven wrote:
"What I want talk unless voicenote ooo."
@zerben_for_all wrote;
"You give them too ah them still go cheat on you with broke guys."
@D3Painter wrote:
"Women don’t have spec oo. They settle when they find money!. I rest my case."
@itz4James wrote:
"You said fear woman but ain’t you in relationship."
Lady advises fellows to quit their relationships
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady advised fellow ladies to quit their relationships if their partners could not offer them GH¢2,000 a week.
She stated that any lady who doesn't receive an amount of GH¢2,000 from her partner is in a wasteful relationship.
Source: YEN.com.gh
