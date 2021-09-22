Many Ghanaians gave a sigh of relief after news broke that Josephine, a heavily pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi was found in Axim

The lady was found by a local carpenter who was able to identify that she was mentally sane & needed help

According to him, she could not speak and had to write down all the information needed to reach her family

A 28-year-old woman named Josephine Panyin Mensah's pictures went viral after she went missing in Takoradi, although she was nine months pregnant and was almost due.

Just yesterday, YEN.com.gh reported that Josephine was found in Axim and was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A local carpenter at Axim whose name is not disclosed gave a detailed account of how he found the 28-year-old lying helpless on the floor looking dirty but obviously sane.

Josephine Panyin Mensah: Carpenter who Found Missing Pregnant Woman Describes how it all Happened in Video Photo Credits: TV3 Ghana; Adom TV

The carpenter's account

"She was lying on the floor. I approached her and asked a few questions but there was no response. She was only using her hand to make gestures but could not speak. I realized she was not a mentally challenged person," the carpenter started.

According to the carpenter, Josephine then gave him a signal to bring a paper and a pen for her and she was able to identify herself, where she is from as well as the phone number of her pastor and family.

The traumatized lady was also able to give the man indication that she was pregnant but got kidnapped and the baby has passed away.

