On Monday, October 28, 2024, flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party passed away after a short illness

Her sudden demise has got people asking what Ghana's upcoming elections will be like and whether positions of the presidential candidates on the ballot would change

A Ghanaian lawyer has explained what the law states in a situation where a candidate in Ghana's election passes on

The demise of the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

Maame Akua Donkor sadly passed away on October 28, 2024, after a short illness. Her death has left her political party with no flagbearer, leaving Ghanaians confused as to what will become of the December 7, 2024, elections.

A Ghanaian lawyer, Yudah Brown, has explained what Ghana's laws say about the demise of a political party candidate.

Party should nominate a new candidate

Yudah Brown, in an X post explained that the constitution instructs the political party to inform the Electoral Commission by providing proof of the candidate’s death to the Returning Officer for the necessary action.

He noted that where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a period of ten days will be given to the political party to nominate a new candidate.

Also, where the death occurs at any time within twenty-five days before the election, the election in that constituency or unit shall be postponed for twenty-one days. If the political party fails to produce a candidate, they leave the race.

Given the above explanation, he noted that the positions of candidates on the ballot does not automatically change and Ghana will go to the polls on December 7, 2024.

Roman Fada declares intention to contest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the running mate for Akua Donkor, Roman Fada has declares his intention to contest in the upcoming election.

He stated that although the death of Akua Donkor is a big blow to the party, he would stand in for her if the law permits.

